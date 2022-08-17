Choice Hotels Secures Gold with a Fourth Place Ranking in 2022 LearningElite Awards Program

Annual learning and development benchmarking program recognizes Choice University learning platform for workforce development efforts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been named a gold organization, ranking fourth in the 2022 LearningElite Awards program for the Choice University learning platform. Choice Hotels has also received the Editor's Choice Award for Best Small Company. The LearningElite Awards program is a robust, peer-developed benchmarking program which recognizes organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies to deliver significant business results that benefit their organization, industry and the learning and development field. The program is presented each year by Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a publication from BetterWork Media Group.

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL) (PRNewswire)

Since 2011, the LearningElite Awards program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders, as well as the importance of the role of learning in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-class learning and development through best practices, principles and strategies.

"At Choice Hotels, we value the success of our franchisees and associates. The learning and development programs we offer are vital to help owners accomplish their business goals as well as improve our company-wide success," said Timothy Tobin, vice president, franchise onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. "This award highlights our innovative training program on our Choice University learning platform. We are proud of our learning and development tools that we make accessible and individualized for both the franchisee's hotel staff as well as our corporate associates."

"We are honored and humbled to play a role in the recognition of learning and development organizations that are moving the needle in workforce progression," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer. "From the overwhelming number of competitive applications to the high interest and energy of our panel of senior-level judges, our team continues to be wowed by the interest, energy and data generated by this annual program."

Fifty-four winners were announced June 22, 2022, during the 2022 LearningElite Awards Gala. See the complete list of winners here.

Learn more about the LearningElite at www.chieflearningofficer.com/learning-elite-award.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group is a platform dedicated to connecting, supporting and empowering these communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management through award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.