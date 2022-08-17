For the 2nd Time, Cygnus Education Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 257 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,090% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Cygnus Education is No. 257 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

(PRNewsfoto/Cygnus Education) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US," said Marcelo Parravicini, CEO. "To be included in this prestigious ranking, and to come in at the top 10%, is again a testament to the work of our incredibly hard-working and talented team – a team that continues to serve our higher education partners by delivering 100% compliant and student-centric marketing, enrollment management and technology solutions."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, one of the fastest growing technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical, is a leader in providing student-centric, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth. Learn more at CygnusEducation.com.

CONTACT:

Peg Catalfamo

609-647-4647

mcatalfamo@cygnuseducation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cygnus Education