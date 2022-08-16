Tapcart Ranks in the top 500 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Tapcart ranks no.439 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 800 percent.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcart , a leading mobile commerce platform that enables Shopify-powered brands to launch mobile apps, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The distinguished award represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation," says Eric Netsch, CEO and founder at Tapcart. "We are proud of our hard work and phenomenal growth. Over the last three years, we have experienced hyper-growth, and this recognition validates our efforts in bringing Shopify-powered brands a no-code option to launch a mobile app. This accomplishment is possible because of our employees, and together we are eager to continue this trajectory of sustained growth."

Tapcart has proven to be the industry's leading mobile commerce platform, powering many of the App Store's top shopping apps for brands such as Fashion Nova, Pier 1 Imports, Patta, Culture Kings, and thousands of other top merchants. Tapcart transacted over $1.2 billion in merchant GMV during the last 12 months, underscoring the key role the platform plays in the world's digital transformation into mobile retail.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Tapcart:

In April 2017, Tapcart was launched by mobile veterans Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser to solve mobile commerce for all. The goal was to bring mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enabled a brand to design, launch and manage an app with no coding or development work required. To learn more, visit www.tapcart.com.

