RealTruck hires Tom Luttrell as first chief information officer

Manufacturer and online retailer building IT infrastructure to support growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, has hired Tom Luttrell as its new chief information officer. Luttrell will be responsible for advancing the company's information technology infrastructure to improve business capabilities at RealTruck , formerly Truck Hero, Inc.

“I’m honored to be named RealTruck’s first CIO,” said Luttrell. “Joining an organization that inspires people to live its brand is one of the many things that appealed to me about RealTruck. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build the IT infrastructure that will support our continued growth and success.” (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased to welcome Tom to our RealTruck leadership team," said Bill Reminder, chief executive officer. "Tom has a proven track record of helping build businesses and teams, as well as running successful IT projects and systems. He's a valuable addition to our company as we strengthen our customer first capabilities across our 28 manufacturer brands."

Luttrell brings substantial business and technology experience from a variety of previous roles, most recently as the senior vice president of information technology at Shiloh Industries where he focused on enterprise research planning (ERP) consolidation and the company's move to cloud-based computing. Before Shiloh, Luttrell was the chief information officer and vice president of customer care at the Masco Cabinetry business unit of Masco Corporation, and prior to that, he was with Federal-Mogul Corporation for 17 years in various leadership roles.

RealTruck recently announced its name change and rebrand with its "In The Real" campaign to motivate people to get offline and explore the outdoors.

To learn more about RealTruck and its leadership team visit RealTruck.com .

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck's portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

