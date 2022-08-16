Overhaul Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

As a first time honoree, Overhaul ranks in the top 50 for Logistics & Transportation companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, has made the coveted Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Due to extraordinary year-over-year revenue growth, Overhaul ranked at No. 1003 overall, No. 90 in Texas, No. 37 in Austin and is the 41st fastest-growing company in logistics & transportation.

"It is an honor to be named on the Inc. 5000 list alongside some of the most successful and renowned privately held companies in the nation; an accomplishment that can be attributed to the heart of Overhaul, our people," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "Our people are at the core of Overhaul's mission to deliver best-in-class supply chain technology solutions. This incredible recognition is a testament to our team's ability to continue growing and spearheading next-generation supply chain and trucking technology amidst an ever-changing landscape."

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Overhaul was established in 2016 with the vision to provide a single unified view for in-transit logistics. Today, the company is moving beyond visibility with the goal of eliminating risk throughout supply chains worldwide. With customers across a variety of industries, including various Fortune 500 companies, Overhaul empowers clients to take control of risk, compliance, and insurance through better visibility.

About Overhaul:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

