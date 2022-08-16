Orion Space Solutions Team Selected to Lead U.S. Space Force Tetra-5 Mission

Team of mostly small aerospace companies wins USSF mission development contract

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Space Force (USSF) has awarded Orion Space Solutions a contract to develop three spacecraft in support of USSF's mission to advance and launch new technologies in space.

Orion Space Solutions' leadership in atmospheric science and space weather dynamics comes from our experience in developing the tools, models and data used to calculate and predict the impacts that a dynamic atmosphere has on the systems we rely on each day.As scientists and engineers, we understand what it takes to collect quality data and how to use it. We use that understanding to provide innovative solutions in the form of small satellites, miniaturized instruments, models, and data. (PRNewsfoto/Orion Space Solutions, LLC ) (PRNewswire)

Team of mostly small aerospace companies wins USSF mission development contract

Working with partners Hera Systems, Inc. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., and SCOUT Space Inc., Orion Space Solutions (OSS) brings together a diversified, highly capable team to build and deploy new satellites to geostationary orbit (GEO). Satellites in GEO orbits fly at a height where the satellite's orbital period equals the Earth's rotational speed. This allows a satellite to "sit" in space, viewing a single location on the Earth over time.

"The OSS team looks forward to supporting USSF," says Chad Fish, the project's principal investigator and COO of Orion Space Solutions. "The team, comprised largely of small, non-traditional aerospace businesses, demonstrates the depth of skill, as well as agility and innovation that small business delivers to U.S. government programs and more broadly within the aerospace industry."

The OSS team offers deep experience in building mission-specific systems, including spacecraft and payload design, assembly, integration, and testing capabilities, as well as mission operations and ground support.

The OSS Team's small satellites – for this mission, about the size of two carry-on bags – offers the USSF a "New Space" agile, lower-cost access to space mission solution. End to end, USSF anticipates a 5-year development and mission for the program in support of its Tetra-5 Space Vision program.

About Orion Space Solutions: Orion Space Solutions (OSS) was born from the vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to real-world problems. Founded in 2005, OSS is a leader in the "New Space" small-satellite industry. We leverage our scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions to address complex space physics disciplines, instrumentation, modeling capabilities, and data analytics; OSS turns science into data, data into knowledge.

Contact: Bill Adams

Phone: 949-547-8554

Email: bill.adams@orionspace.com

www.orionspace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orion Space Solutions