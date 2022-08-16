Junior Achievement Receives $38.8 Million Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Funds To Help Increase Organizational Capacity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) announced today that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA and JA operations in 26 communities across the country. This is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization's 103-year history.

"We greatly appreciate the incredible generosity of MacKenzie Scott for this amazing gift to our organization," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "This investment will increase access to our learning experiences in underserved communities, as well as help us pay for things that are not usually top priorities for funders, such as updating our IT infrastructure. Increasing efficiencies in our day-to-day business operations will allow us to make better use of other donor contributions in terms of delivering learning experiences to the young people we serve."

Junior Achievement USA will be using its portion of the gift to build network capacity and innovative new learning channels that will benefit all 102 JA operations across the country. JA organizations in 26 communities are receiving direct gifts from MacKenzie Scott and will announce plans for that support in a manner and at a time they determine is appropriate.

About Junior Achievement USA ® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations in 115 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA