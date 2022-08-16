Clark Construction Delivers Reimagined Thurston Hall to George Washington University

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction Group has reached substantial completion on the renovation of George Washington University's historic Thurston Hall residence hall. The project, which broke ground in 2020, was delivered to the GW on time and on budget.

Designed by VMDO Architects, the project was a complete interior overhaul of the nine-story building that has long been a staple on GW's Foggy Bottom campus in Washington, DC. The new Thurston Hall features new dormitories for approximately 820 students, space for a planned 225-seat dining hall, and 16 lounges, including a penthouse that offers sweeping views of the city.

"Thurston Hall was the first place I lived on campus," said Gaby Porras, a project manager at Clark who helped oversee the construction project's safety program. "I feel lucky to have been part of the Clark team that helped deliver this much-needed renovation project and give back to the school that gave me so much."

The 9-story renovation was designed around a courtyard that enables students to congregate and provides natural light throughout the building. Throughout construction, Clark crews took care to maintain the historic facade of the 95-year-old building.

With the project substantially complete, the University will continue activating the building in anticipation of students moving into the building later this month.

