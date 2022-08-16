For the 5th Time, Roundstone Appears on the Inc. 5000

Roundstone traction in health insurance market continues with 127% revenue growth and 91% increase in employees over same five year-period

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year. During this time, Roundstone experienced 127% revenue growth and a 91% increase in employees.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for five straight years means we are doing something right," said Michael Schroeder, Founder, and President of Roundstone. "We continue to gain traction in the health insurance market with growth driven largely by dissatisfaction with the status quo: rising costs, minimal transparency, and no control. We are committed to providing employees at small and midsize businesses a better alternative for healthcare benefits that offers affordability, full disclosure of information, and freedom of choice."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-sized businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality of care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider, saving them an average of 20 percent annually over the past decade. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the United States. For more information on Roundstone, visit www.roundstoneinsurance.com

Media Contact:

Terri White

Director of Marketing

twhite@roundstoneinsurance.com

