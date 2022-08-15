Senté Launches Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector, targeting inflammation and pigmentation

CARLSBAD, Cal., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senté, an innovative specialty dermatology company, announces the launch of Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector to safely and effectively target pigmentation in all skin tones.

This revolutionary treatment brings together two powerful, proven technologies – Senté patented Heparan Sulfate Analog (HSA) to control inflammation that fuels hyperpigmentation, along with Cysteamine HCl, to retore a visibly even complexion to all skin tones without risk of excessive lightening. The hydroquinone-free formula is safe for long-term use and gentle enough for all skin types including dry or sensitive skin.

In a randomized, double-blind clinical trial of 35 subjects with moderate to severe hyperpigmentation, Senté Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector demonstrated a 71% overall reduction in dark spots1, while 94% of subjects showed improvement in hyperpigmentation at 16 weeks.

"Sente is committed to developing game changing skin care solutions for Physicians treating skin discolorations issues. Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector goes beyond treating the appearance of dark spots to actually helping patients reclaim their natural skin tone. That's why we believe it is revolutionary", said CEO Laurent Combredet.

Dermatologist Jeanine B. Downie, MD, FAAD adds "Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector is a cosmetically elegant product that helps to improve brown spots and even out skin tone for all races & ethnicities."

"Senté Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector is showing great success for patients with hyperpigmentation. This new formula is next level by adding key ingredients to enhance both efficacy and tolerability," said Dermatologist Joel L. Cohen, MD, FAAD.

About Senté



Senté is a privately held specialty dermatology company dedicated to delivering novel science-based skin care products targeting a range of skin discoloration conditions. Senté is a leader in the development of innovative

kincare products based on patented glycosaminoglycan analog technologies. Founded in 2007 and based in

San Diego, California

, further information may be found at Sentelabs.com. Senté products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas and on its website at

For more information regarding Senté or to sell and recommend Senté products in your practice, contact us at info@sentelabs.com.

Clinical Study Reference:

1. Randomized, double-blind clinical trial. 35 subjects, ages 25-65, moderate to severe hyperpigmentation. Senté Cysteamine HSA vs. cysteamine only. Data on file, Senté.

