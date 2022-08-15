Native Sons Signs Coastal Carolina University Quarterback Grayson McCall to Exclusive NIL Deal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Sons , a nationally recognized custom apparel company in Myrtle Beach, announced a partnership today with Coastal Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall. McCall and Native Sons have partnered to develop an exclusive line of apparel. The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, created in tandem with Grayson's sports representation ESM, is a one-year, five-figure endorsement with the potential to grow.

Grayson McCall Partners with Native Sons on New Apparel Line (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to partner with Native Sons. They have been great to work with, they are a local company and big supporters of Coastal Carolina," says McCall. "Being able to participate in designing my signature line of apparel is very exciting and is a dream that myself and every 21st-century athlete have today."

"We are excited to welcome such an extremely talented and well-known player like Grayson onto our Native Sons team," says Steve Taylor, President of Native Sons. "With Coastal Carolina being right in our backyard, it's a natural fit for us and it will give the CCU fan base the opportunity to purchase apparel designed by a player they know and love. We've created some really fun designs."

Along with the apparel, McCall will be an ambassador and make appearances throughout the year at Native Sons events. More information about the appearances will be released at a later date.

McCall joins the University of South Carolina's Luke Doty as a Native Sons spokesperson. Doty signed a multi-year NIL deal with the apparel company in 2021. To shop Grayson McCall's designs and other apparel, please visit www.nativesons.com

Native Sons is a nationally recognized custom apparel company that was established in 1984 in Myrtle Beach, SC. The company specializes in creative design and quality printing and has a diverse array of local, regional, and national clients. Native Sons is also known for its community involvement and promotion of the Myrtle Beach area via unique events. Visit www.nativesons.com for more info or email info@nativesons.com.

