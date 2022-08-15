M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. Offers Water Damage Restoration Services San Jose Residents Can Trust

From Emergency Water Damage Restoration, Flood Cleanup, Mold Removal and More, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Can Handle It

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gracia, the founder of M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc., is pleased to announce that when it comes to water damage restoration services in San Jose, California, his company is definitely one that customers can trust.

To read more about the water damage restoration services that M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services offers, please visit https://sanjose.mgwaterfirerestorationservicesinc.com/water-damage-restoration-service-for-san-jose-ca/ .

As the blog notes, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. is the locally owned and operated professional water damage company that has proudly been serving San Jose and the Bay Area for years with a comprehensive menu of superior water damage remediation and restoration services.

When a San Jose home or business owner notices water damage from a plumbing leak, burst pipe, severe weather or other cause, they can rest assured that the team from M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. has what it takes to get the job done quickly and correctly.

"We are proud to offer water damage recovery that not only fixes the immediate cause of the damage, but also helps to prevent it from occurring again while preserving and restoring as much of your property to like-new condition as possible," the blog notes.

Some of the many water damage restoration services the company offers includes:

Air duct cleaning

Content cleaning, rehabilitation, repair, and restoration

Disaster restoration

Electrical backups

Emergency water damage restoration

Excess water extraction

Flood damage restoration

Grout cleaning

Mold remediation

Mold testing and detection

Natural disaster recovery

Odor removal

Rug cleaning

Sewage cleanup

Storm damage

Water damage recovery

Water damage remediation

About M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc.:

For years, M&G Water & Fire Restoration Services Inc. has offered high-quality water and fire restoration and mold removing services. Clients can expect to work with consummate professionals who are highly trained and experienced. All of the company's technicians are certified by The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration (IICRC). They're well versed in the specifics involved in water and fire recovery and restoration. For more information, please visit https://mgwaterfirerestorationservicesinc.com/bay-area-water-damage-experts/ .

