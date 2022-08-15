InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hand Sanitizer Accessory (CNC-802)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife is at increased risk from Covid-19. I wanted to create a way to protect her by keeping hand sanitizer handy," said an inventor, from Rock Hill, S.C., "so I invented the LIFE SAVOR CLIP. My design offers a convenient alternative to storing hand sanitizer in a purse, pocket or car."

The invention ensures that hand sanitizer is easily accessible when needed. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. Additionally, the invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-802, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

