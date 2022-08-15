Groundbreaking Immigration Firm BAL is #1 Most Diverse Law Firm For Third Year in a Row

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm BAL is the #1 law firm in the country for diversity and #1 in equity partner diversity in Law360's latest Diversity Snapshot. The recognition marks the third consecutive year the firm ranks #1 in overall diversity.

"Diversity is intentional at BAL, not an afterthought," said Frieda Garcia, an Equity Partner. "We include people from varied backgrounds and experiences, from all around the world, and give them equal opportunities to make a difference."

BAL ranks the highest in diversity among equity partners, associates and other attorneys among firms of the same size. The majority of BAL's associates, 55.8%, are attorneys of color. Attorneys of color also make up 28% of the firm's partners, 59.7% of other attorneys, and 44% of the firm's equity partners.

"We continually seek and promote the best talent, and these rankings demonstrate our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of the firm," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge.

BAL scored 26.6 points above the benchmark, and more than 12 points above the second-place firm, according to the influential rankings. Diversity is represented at every level of the firm, not only equity partners.

"These latest rankings not only reflect the success of our efforts in DE&I across the board—they're also an authentic expression of our firm culture of inclusion and empowerment where every individual is valued for their unique contributions," said Rob Caballero, also an Equity Partner. "We are grateful for this distinguished recognition."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the Best Company for Diversity, the Best HR Team and the Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

