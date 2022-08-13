Capitol Securities Welcomes Claire E. Soja to our firm

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Claire Soja to our firm. Claire began her investment career in 1972 as a Registered Representative at Kidder, Peabody & Co. Claire had a thirty-one-year career at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (1974-2005) where she served as Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. During those years she also acted in the capacity of trader, compliance officer, and marketer of the firms' institutional research and custody products.

Claire then served for nine years as Managing Director of the Private Client Group at Detwiler Fenton Investment Management LLC in Boston and was named to the Board of Directors in 2010. From 2014 until it was sold Claire was with Winslow, Evans, and Crocker.

Ms. Soja's investment advisory service is highly personalized, and each portfolio is specifically tailored to the clients' individual investment objectives. She is very proactive in monitoring daily movements in the equity markets and individual holdings in particular. Portfolios are structured using asset allocation and diversification among the top performing economic sectors in an effort to produce above average returns.

Claire holds the Series 63,65,66,5,9,10 and 15 exams.

Claire is located at 1 Hollis St, Suite 350, Wellesley, MA 02482. Her contact information is csoja@capitolsecurities.com. Office: (617) 898-0196 Cell: (617) 710-2333

Claire will be working with Cathy King, cking@capitolsecurities.com.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com

