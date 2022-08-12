Ever-Glory Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the second quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the second quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "We operated a nationwide network of 816 stores as of June 30, 2022."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we will implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The second quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $63.8 million, an increase of 5.4% from $60.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a 60.5% ($16.0 million) increase in our wholesale business, offset by a 37.3% ($12.7 million) decrease in our retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 37.3% to $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak in China resulted in the reduction of customer traffic and temporary closures of shopping malls as mandated by the provincial governments in various provinces of China, which had adversely affected our retail business with a decline in sales.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 60.5% to $42.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, partially offset by a decrease in sales in Japan.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 11.0% to $20.4 million, compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 32.0% from 30.4% for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 16.0% to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 58.1% compared to 43.4% for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 122.1% to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 18.8% from 13.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 19.5% to $11.7 million, or 18.3% of total sales, compared to $14.5 million, or 24.0% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 27.9% to $5.5 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared to $7.7 million, or 12.7% of total sales for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.

Income (loss) from Operations was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to ($3.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million compared to ($1.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.16 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to ($0.12) for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $51.3 million as of June 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $65.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2022(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 12, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-877-704-4453 or +1-201-389-0920 and using the access code 13732317. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 13732317.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "idole" and "Jizhu". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,880



$ 56,573

Restricted cash



42,316





40,768

Trading securities



2,550





3,251

Accounts receivable, net



60,039





69,859

Inventories



66,003





63,841

Advances on inventory purchases



4,683





8,179

Value added tax receivable



2,072





1,693

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,118





6,345

Amounts due from related parties



1,387





220

Total Current Assets



218,048





250,729



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



5,416





5,682

Intangible assets, net



4,494





4,794

Property and equipment, net



33,621





36,340

Operating lease right-of-use assets



40,131





50,077

Deferred tax assets



-





899

Other non-current assets



2,980





784

Total Non-Current Assets



86,642





98,576

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 304,690



$ 349,305



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 65,560



$ 68,992

Accounts payable



52,362





67,930

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



1,752





1,332

Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,833





18,531

Value added and other taxes payable



425





999

Income tax payable



558





334

Current operating lease liabilities



32,229





41,633

Total Current Liabilities



166,719





199,751



















Deferred tax liabilities



243





-

Non-current operating lease liabilities



8,070





8,596

TOTAL LIABILITIES



175,032





208,347



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,814,354 and

14,652,274 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, respectively,

14,812,312 and 14,664,978 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,

respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,665





3,660

Retained earnings



105,521





108,210

Statutory reserve



21,245





21,245

Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively)



(400)





(363)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(388)





8,191



















Total Equity



129,658





140,958

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 304,690



$ 349,305



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

NET SALES

$ 63,812



$ 60,555



$ 128,585



$ 131,369

COST OF SALES



43,403





42,163





90,804





90,541



































GROSS PROFIT



20,409





18,392





37,781





40,828



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses



11,675





14,503





25,361





30,052

General and administrative expenses



5,521





7,662





12,515





15,513

Total Operating Expenses



17,196





22,165





37,876





45,565



































INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



3,213





(3,773)





(95)





(4,737)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)































Interest income



91





527





277





752

Interest expense



(321)





(200)





(934)





(692)

Government subsidy



202





243





205





502

Gain (loss) from changes in fair values of investments



90





2,041





(672)





2,275

Other income



51





477





568





774

Total Other Income (Expenses), Net



113





3,088





(556)





3,611



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



3,326





(685)





(651)





(1,126)



































Income tax expense



(926)





(1,086)





(2,038)





(1,815)



































NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 2,400



$ (1,771)



$ (2,689)



$ (2,941)



































Foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(7,743)





3,434





(8,579)





2,083



































COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (5,343)





1,663



$ (11,268)



$ (858)



































EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE































Basic and diluted

$ 0.16



$ (0.12)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.20)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding basic

and diluted



14,814,354





14,810,660





14,814,072





14,810,330



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













Common Stock



Additional









Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from













Shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Treasury

stock



Unrestricted



Statutory

reserve



comprehensive

income (loss)



related

party



Total

equity



Balance at January 1, 2022



14,812,312



$ 15



$ 3,660



$ (363)



$ 108,210



$ 21,245



$ 8,191



$ -



$ 140,958



Stock issued for

compensation



2,042





-





5





-





-





-





-





-





5



Net loss



-





-





-





-





(5,089)





-





-





-





(5,089)



Repurchase of 14,746

shares of common stock



-





-





-





(37)













-





-





-





(37)



Foreign currency

translation loss



















































(836)













(836)



Balance at March 31, 2022



14,814,354



$ 15



$ 3,665



$ (400)



$ 103,121



$ 21,245



$ 7,355



$ -



$ 135,001



Net income



-





-





-





-





2,400





-





-





-





2,400



Foreign currency

translation loss



















































(7,743)













(7,743)



Balance at June 30, 2022



14,814,354



$ 15



$ 3,665



$ (400)



$ 105,521



$ 21,245



$ (388)





-



$ 129,658















Common Stock



Additional









Retained Earnings



Accumulated

other



Amounts

due from













Shares



Amount



paid-in

capital



Treasury

Stock



Unrestricted



Statutory

reserve



Comprehensive

income



related

party





Total

equity



Balance at January 1,

2021



14,809,160



$ 15



$ 3,650



$ -



$ 109,171



$ 20,376



$ 4,590



$ (3,353)



$ 134,449



Stock issued for

compensation



1,500





-





5





-





-





-





-





-





5



Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,170)





-





-





-





(1,170)



Net cash received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





379





379



Foreign currency

translation adjustment



















































(1,352)













(1,352)



Balance at March 31,

2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ -



$ 108,001



$ 20,376



$ 3,238



$ (2,974)



$ 132,311



Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,771)





-





-





-





(1,771)



Transfer to reserve



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



Net cash received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





386





386



Foreign currency

translation adjustment



















































3,434













3,434



Balance at June 30, 2021



14,810,660



$ 15



$ 3,655



$ -



$ 106,230



$ 20,376



$ 6,672



$ (2,588)



$ 134,360





EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





Six Months Ended





June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (2,689)





(2,941)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



3,880





3,212

Loss from sale of property and equipment



96





463

Provision of bad debt allowance



677





652

Provision for obsolete inventories



2,611





5,530

Changes in fair value of trading securities



689





(321)

Changes in fair value of investments



(17)





(1,954)

Deferred income tax



1,136





604

Stock-based compensation



5





5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



6,649





13,433

Inventories



(7,564)





(11,346)

Value added tax receivable



(479)





(562)

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(122)





(632)

Advances on inventory purchases



3,197





2,928

Amounts due from related parties



(1,176)





546

Accounts payable



(11,734)





(17,753)

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



494





(1,763)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(5,066)





1,201

Value added and other taxes payable



(543)





(1,209)

Income tax payable



250





(581)

Net cash used in operating activities



(9,706)





(10,488)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset



(2,940)





(4,452)

Net proceeds from sale (purchase) of trading securities



11





(1,468)

Investment payment



(2,313)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,242)





(5,920)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



24,672





12,841

Repayment of bank loans



(24,672)





(13,905)

Repurchase of common stock



(37)





-

Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)



-





798

Net cash used in provided by financing activities



(37)





(266)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(7,160)





1,639



















NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(22,145)





(15,035)



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



97,341





121,723



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 75,196



$ 106,688



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



32,880





63,963

Restricted cash



42,316





42,725





$ 75,196



$ 106,688



















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 934



$ 692

Income taxes

$ 2,038



$ 1,815



