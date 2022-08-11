Medical Innovation Challenge Announces Contenders For $200,000 Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect today announced 25 finalists who will pitch on September 28, 2022 at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit for $200,000 in non-dilutive awards. These candidates receive membership from four consortia with a combined $50B in federal contracting authority including: Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Consortium (CWMD), Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), and Senior Healthcare Innovation Consortium (SHIC).

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International)) (PRNewswire)

"Whether for civilian national security in facing epidemics, as we saw with consortia-led COVID-19 response, or for the warfighter on the battlefield or visiting the VA, medical innovation remains a critical priority for our nation," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division, ATI. "The Medical Innovation Challenge finalists represent top solutions, out of hundreds of innovators, that can and will change our world for the better. Thank you to our nation's four leading medtech consortia who identify, accelerate and fund breakthrough medical innovations for the protection of us all. Come meet their leadership and hear these innovators pitch this fall. We have a seat waiting for you!"

Challenge finalists represent health and biotech innovation with dual use for civilian and national security applications, especially in the areas of devices and sensors, digital and hardware, therapeutics and treatments, and materials and manufacturing. All have at least achieved prototype status and 26% have proven manufacturability.

Finalists include:

Darwin Biosciences, Inc.

Eclipxe

Ionica Sciences

Kowa, Inc.

Lab11 Therapeutics, Inc.

Limax Biosciences, Inc.

Livivos, Inc.

Luna Labs USA, LLC

Matregenix

McGill University Health Center

Nakamir, Inc.

Novaurum Bioscience

Pockit Diagnostics, Ltd

Rhaeos, Inc.

Ridgeline Therapeutics

Rubitection

SafeBeat Rx

Sana Health, Inc.

Sense Neuro Diagnostics

Sonogen Medical, Inc.

StataDX

Symphony Biosciences

Tao Treasures LLC

Teledyne FLIR Detection

XSurgical, Inc.

"Innovation without a client is just novelty, and the consortium model ensures that the nation's cutting-edge innovation finds its way into the most powerful and impactful client in the world: our federal government," said Phil Gisi, Co-Founder of Senior Healthcare Innovation Consortium (SHIC). "We eagerly await pitch presentations this fall and the chance to meet these impressive finalists who we know will have a profound impact on our world in the years to come."

"Prototype advancement of medical technology will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the capabilities that we are able to provide far forward in a military setting. Through TechConnect, the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is able to showcase some of its innovative member companies to the broader medical ecosystem, hopefully resulting in further collaboration and investment to best serve our U.S. Warfighters," said Lauren Palestrini, Ph.D., Director of Research, MTEC.

For more information about this Challenge or to register to attend, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/medical_innovation_challenge/ .

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. https://techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)