LANCASTER COLONY TO WEBCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, August 25, 2022.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

