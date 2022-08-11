Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ZURICH, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.83 per share, payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2022 proxy statement. This will be the second installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 19, 2022.

