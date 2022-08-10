Brian Wilbon and Trish Hunter Join CNSI's Business Development Team, Supporting Launch of New CNSI Innovation Lab

Executives bring 50+ years of experience in public and private sector healthcare

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology products and solutions, announced today the addition of two highly experienced industry veterans to its Business Development team: Brian Wilbon joins as Vice President in the newly created division of Innovation and Market Research; Trish Hunter joins as Vice President of Capture. Collectively, they bring more than 50 years of experience in public and private sector healthcare and will elevate CNSI's ability to better address and anticipate client needs.

CNSI's Innovation Lab will help fast-track emerging trends and technologies into the company's products and solutions.

In his new role, Wilbon will lead CNSI's Innovation Lab, which will serve as an in-house incubator to test, design, and implement new solutions to support CNSI's current and future clients and advance CNSI's growth strategy. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the health and human services industry, including leadership roles in state government, and experience with business process reengineering, product design and development, technology assessment and planning, finance, and large-scale project implementation. Prior to CNSI, Wilbon worked at IBM Watson Health, where he led the social program management product team. Before that, he led product development for Optum. His prior experiences also include leadership roles in Maryland state and county government and in Washington D.C. government.

Hunter brings more than 30 years of experience in sales to government clients, including state, local, and federal agencies. Her expertise includes end-to-end request for proposal response developments, demonstrations and oral presentations, systems integration, data analytics, technical sales, product portfolio management, and fiscal agent operations management. Prior to CNSI, Hunter served as capture manager for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) supporting health and human services and non-health opportunities. Before that, Hunter was at IBM Watson Health, where she led capture on significant opportunities and established the company's pre-sales technical team for analytics and program integrity. She also held previous business development roles at EDS (now Gainwell) and CGI.

"Brian and Trish come to CNSI with a unique understanding of the market dynamics and pain points that technology can solve for our clients because they, too, have solved many of the same pain points while serving in or alongside similar client roles themselves," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "Their perspective combined with the upcoming launch of CNSI's Innovation Lab will further embed the voice of the client in our market and technology solutions planning and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients through existing and new product and service offerings."

The CNSI Innovation Lab is designed to fast-track the review, validation, and implementation of innovative ideas that align with the company's growth strategy and advance our market leading edge. CNSI's model will invite input from internal and external stakeholders while also examining market trends and options for applying emerging technology into our products and solutions.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large-scale, mission-critical information technology implementation experience. Learn more at www.cns-inc.com.

Contact:

Janice Moore

Janice.Moore@cns-inc.com

703-214-3552

View original content:

SOURCE CNSI