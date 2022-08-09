Warehouse Hotline names Aviva Sonenreich as its managing broker

Denver's leading commercial real estate brokerage emphasizes growth with new leadership position

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse Hotline, a family-owned commercial real estate brokerage specializing in industrial real estate since 1984, has announced Aviva Sonenreich as its new managing broker. Prior to accepting the new position, she was an associate broker at the firm.

"I am excited to take on this journey as the leader of Warehouse Hotline," Sonenreich said. "One thing that has been missing from the commercial real estate space is the use of branding and technology. I want to leverage my experience and knowledge in those areas to continue pushing Warehouse Hotline to the next level. With the demand for commercial real estate growing, our ability to dominate the online space will be a net positive for both us and our clients."

Continuing to build Warehouse Hotline's brand on social media, Sonenreich has established a presence in the space netting over one million followers on TikTok. In addition, Warehouse Hotline has one of the largest real estate followings on Instagram.

"Many real estate brokers don't utilize social media to maximize their presence," said Sonenreich, who is also a member of the Forbes Business Council. "I want to utilize every tool available to increase our brokerage's reach. Whether it's TikTok or Instagram, we are making it easier for people to find us and recognize our brand."

Since taking over as managing broker, Warehouse Hotline's growth has been on display. Recently, the brokerage closed on a large land sell transaction. The company sold 320 acres near the Denver International Airport for $50 million. There are plans to build a multi-building industrial park on the property.

"Commercial real estate is on the rise, and we've been able to stay at the forefront of the industry because we entered the space before it was trendy," said Sonenreich. "We're not chasing major returns, so we are able to provide competitive prices for outstanding properties. As the managing broker, I plan to continue using that business model to grow Warehouse Hotline and thrive in commercial real estate."

For more information about Warehouse Hotline, please visit https://warehousehotline.com/ .

About Warehouse Hotline

Warehouse Hotline is a leading commercial real estate brokerage located in Denver, Colorado. A family-owned company, it has been specializing in industrial real estate since 1984. They are the one-stop-shop commercial real estate brokers for buying, selling, leasing, and investing in commercial property. They pride themselves on prioritizing ethics over dollar signs, as they have found that when doing so, everyone wins. They use their multi-generational skills and connections, combined with over 50 years of experience in Denver's commercial market, to save the clients time and money.

