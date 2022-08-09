JRW Realty Facilitates Purchase of a ShopRite for $24.75 Million

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, is pleased to announce that it has facilitated the purchase of a $24.75 million net-leased ShopRite in Uniondale, NY.





PASADENA, Calif. - A $24.75 million net-leased ShopRite property in Uniondale, NY sourced and closed by JRW Realty (Tuesday, August 9, 2022). (PRNewswire)

ShopRite is a great new addition to our client's roster of creditworthy tenants operating in necessity retail.

Aaron Bush, a real estate associate at JRW Realty, coordinated the transaction on behalf of one of its institutional buyers. Prodigy Real Estate Group brokered the sale on behalf of First National Realty Partners.



Bush explained this ShopRite store meets the criteria for properties that JRW Realty clients are aggressively buying to create and expand investment portfolios.



"We were thrilled to assist our client with the acquisition of such a high-quality asset in the prominent Long Island market of New York City," Bush said. "The 61,916-square-foot property is adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter, further accentuating its attractiveness as a shopping destination and its value as a real estate holding. ShopRite is a great new addition to our client's roster of creditworthy tenants operating in necessity retail."



Bush added that JRW Realty's institutional buyers are actively engaged in purchasing net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like ShopRite, including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, HyVee, Price Chopper, Publix, Aldi, Whole Foods Market, and other supermarket chains. JRW Realty's clients focus on properties with double or triple net leases backed by creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, healthcare, pharmacy, auto, discount retail, and other necessity-based services.

About JRW Realty

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

Single-Tenant Net Lease Sourcing Contact

Melinda Marston, President - STNL

CA DRE #01950977

melinda@jrwrealty.com

(626) 696-2910



Multi-Tenant Retail Sourcing Contact

Joel Staffilino, President - Multi-Tenant Retail

jstaffilino@jrwrealty.com

(513) 227-4502



Media Inquiries

press@jrwrealty.com

JRW Realty Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JRW Realty