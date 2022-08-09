Genixus™ Introduces Propofol as the First Product to be Delivered Within KinetiX™ Ready-to-Administer (RTA) Syringe Platform

New Propofol RTA Syringe, Designed to Simplify Use of the Product at Bedside, to Support Efforts toward Error Resistance

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genixus™, a pharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and critical care medicines, today announced that it will offer Propofol as the first product within its KinetiX™ platform of RTA syringe products at the Annual National Pharmacy Purchasing Association Conference (booth # 603-605).

Transforming acute and critical care medicines through advanced manufacturing and innovative delivery systems (PRNewsfoto/GENIXUS) (PRNewswire)

"Following the recent 503B registration and licensing of our facility in North Carolina, Genixus is excited to deliver an RTA format of Propofol, one of the most commonly used medications within the OR setting" said Seth Coombs , Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of Genixus. "Our KinetiX platform is designed to deliver clinical tools that seamlessly integrate into the operations of the acute and critical care setting, allowing clinicians to focus on their ultimate goal: the quality of care and patient outcomes."

The new Propofol Syringe is the first product to be available within the KinetiX RTA platform, which is designed to simplify workflow and support effective care delivery. To support error resistance and clinical efficiency, KinetiX Propofol features several key attributes:

Long-term shelf stability

ISMP™-driven label

Color-coded plunger rod

Auto-dispensing cabinet (ADC) ready

RFID-enabled

10mL and 20mL formats

"The new KinetiX RTA platform will support error resistance for our patients by addressing the risk of vial and syringe swap medication errors as well as the risk of contamination when drawing medication out of a vial," said Jason Erlich, MD, anesthesiologist in Boston, Massachusetts, and advisor to Genixus.

About Genixus

Genixus, headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina, is a development stage pharmaceutical manufacturer and FDA-registered repackaging and 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality easy-to-use ready-to-administer products for the acute and critical care setting. Genixus is dedicated to simplifying the product journey with a rigorous attention to detail, obsessively focusing on provider needs and patient safety. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, Genixus is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

