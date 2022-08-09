CLEAR Launches Expedited Lanes at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Marking Fifth New Airport This Year

Amid summer travel surge, MKE becomes CLEAR's 45th airport nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced it is launching its expedited security screening lanes at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). MKE is CLEAR's first airport in Wisconsin and 45th across the U.S. The launch is expected to create 34 jobs and generate more than $2.6 million in local economic activity.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with CLEAR will elevate the customer experience for Milwaukee travelers while showcasing the innovation we continue to cultivate at the airport," said Milwaukee International Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "We're confident passengers will love the new technology and take advantage of the opportunity to travel faster through the airport."

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to provide Milwaukee passengers with a more seamless, predictable travel experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "MKE has been a wonderful partner, and we're excited to expand into our 45th airport and create more than 30 local jobs."

Today's launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it boasts more than 12 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of MKE's top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey.

"CLEAR's partnership with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is a strong example of our ongoing efforts to bring jobs and innovation to Milwaukee County," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Their investment in the Airport and in the Milwaukee community at large is just one more reason to choose MKE every time when traveling to or from Wisconsin."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About MKE

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to 35+ destinations coast-to-coast, and more than 200 international destinations are available with one easy connection. MKE is served by Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United. The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at flymke.com. MKE, the winner of a 2021 ASQ Best Airport – North America award for outstanding customer experience, is owned by Milwaukee County and operated by the Department of Transportation, Airport Division, under the policy direction of the Milwaukee County Executive and the County Board of Supervisors. The Airport is entirely funded by user fees; no property tax dollars are used for the Airport's capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation.

(PRNewsfoto/CLEAR) (PRNewswire)

