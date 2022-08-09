ATOMIC RANGE TEES OFF LAS VEGAS PROJECT WITH CEREMONIAL GROUNDBREAKING AT THE STRAT HOTEL, CASINO & SKYPOD

Premier golf destination to debut on famed Las Vegas Boulevard in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 9, 2022, Flite Golf & Entertainment's Atomic Range, a modernized golf experience along the Las Vegas Strip next to The STRAT, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its 99,000-square-foot golf complex that will house four stories with 103 separate hitting bays, six bars, 10 putting bays, meeting space and a multi-use Astrocade that will feature large scale screens for sports and entertainment viewing. Construction is slated to be completed in Q4 of 2023. Once completed, the destination will employ more than 500 locals across the seven-acre destination.

"We could not be more excited to enter the Vegas market next to the iconic STRAT. We are fortunate to have an outstanding partnership with Golden Entertainment and cannot wait to create a best in class golf entertainment experience for the people of Las Vegas and visitors," said John Vollbrecht, Founder & CEO of Flite Golf & Entertainment. "Atomic Range, our first flagship location, will feature the latest in golf and entertainment technology for those looking to create memorable experiences with friends and family. The location along the Strip adjacent to The STRAT is truly unmatched and accessible from anywhere in the Valley."

In attendance at the groundbreaking was John Vollbrecht, Founder & CEO, Flite Golf & Entertainment, Blake Sartini, CEO, Golden Entertainment, Carolyn Goodman, Mayor, City of Las Vegas, Olivia Diaz, Councilwoman, City of Las Vegas, and Bobak Mostaghasi, Principal, Atomic Range. Dignitaries and esteemed guests at the event were given the opportunity to participate in an inaugural tee-off to signify the first swings on the future site.

About Atomic Range – Las Vegas

Leading golf entertainment conglomerate, Flite Golf & Entertainment (in partnership with Golden Entertainment, Inc.) brings Atomic Range, a 99,000 square-foot golf entertainment complex to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. The completed project will occupy seven acres of Golden Entertainment property along Las Vegas Boulevard and adjacent to The STRAT. Upon the target opening in 2023, Atomic Range will be a premier golf entertainment destination that hosts next-generation golf technology with an immersive experience through game play for guests. The project will host four stories with 103 separate hitting bays, four bars, meeting spaces and a 12,000 square-foot multi-use space. To learn more, please visit www.AtomicRange.com.

About Flite Golf & Entertainment

Flite Golf & Entertainment is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, TX. Flite builds, deploys, and supports innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million-dollar entertainment venue. Utilizing their innovative next-gen games, course play and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing range operators as well as entirely new venues seeking to offer a contemporary golf entertainment experience. Flite is a turnkey solution that is driving golf entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.flitegolf.com.

