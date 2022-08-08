Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Projections

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has revised its projections for the year 2022 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.



Consolidated Brazil¹



previous reviewed previous reviewed

total credit portfolio² growing between

9.0% to 12.0% growing between

15.5% to 17.5% growing between

11.5% to 14.5% growing between

19.0% to 21.0%

financial margin with clients growing between

20.5% to 23.5% growing between

25.0% to 27.0% growing between

22.0% to 25.0% growing between

26.5% to 28.5%

financial margin with the market range from

R$ 1.0 bi to R$ 3.0 bn maintained range from

R$ 0.3 bi to R$ 2.3 bn maintained the hedge of the capital ratio

with an impact of

approximately R$2 billion cost of credit³ range from

R$ 25.0 bi to R$ 29.0 bn range from

R$ 28.0 bi to R$ 31.0 bn range from

R$ 23.0 bi to R$ 27.0 bn range from

R$ 26.0 bi to R$ 29.0 bn

commissions and fees and results

from insurance operations4 growing between

3.5% to 6.5% growing between

7.0% to 9.0% growing between

4.0% to 7.0% growing between

7.5% to 9.5% considers the adjusted 2021

result excluding participation

in XP Inc non-interest expenses range from

3.0% to 7.0% maintained range from

3.0% to 7.0% maintained efficiency ratio in Brazil below 40%

in 4Q22. Core cost nominally stable

in 2022 effective tax rate rate between

30.0% to 33.0% maintained rate between

31.0% to 34.0% maintained

recurring managerial ROE - - - - sustainable ROE around 20% capital - - - - tier I capital above risk appetite

(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.5% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo, August 8, 2022

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.