HOVER Offers a New Construction Solution with the Capability of Creating 3D Models from Blueprint Designs

Contractors can now get measurements and prepare takeoffs and bids faster from blueprint designs – all within the HOVER platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data, today announced that it is offering its entire 3D measurement and takeoff solution for new construction jobs with the ability to upload blueprints. Now, contractors can secure the same 3D models with exterior measurements that HOVER provides from smartphone photos through blueprint designs. HOVER now supports both the improvement of existing structures as well as ground-up new construction projects.

visit https://hover.to/ (PRNewsfoto/HOVER) (PRNewswire)

Now, with a faster, easier, more affordable path to prepare takeoffs for new construction bids, contractors can simplify

"HOVER's mission is to help people improve their homes with the world's best 3D property data, and today's launch makes that mission even more accessible," said A.J. Altman, Founder and CEO of HOVER. "Supporting contractors in streamlining their workflows is at the core of what we do. Now, with a faster, easier, more affordable path to prepare takeoffs for new construction bids, contractors can simplify their bidding process and stand out from the competition with inspiring, visual representations of the finished product."

HOVER's new construction solution transforms blueprint plans into scaled 3D models with comprehensive measurements for the property exterior – powering takeoff, proposal, and ordering features in the HOVER platform. Transforming a 2D, black & white drawing into a 3D digital twin allows contractors to instantly demonstrate real colors and materials on an unbuilt home, inspiring property owners and helping contractors stand out from their competition. With a fast turnaround, HOVER eliminates the historically arduous process of manually scaling measurements from drawings that can take up to a week and makes it more cost effective for any contractor to include project visuals in their proposals.

David Ferraro, Owner of Good Guys Contracting said, "Before this solution existed, I didn't have time to scale off a blueprint. Now, I can bid on more jobs and win more business. It's a game changer."

HOVER's new construction solution is now available for contractors to use within the HOVER platform. To learn more about HOVER and download the app, please visit https://hover.to/.

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to .

HOVER Press Contact

Kira Wolfe

hover@thekeypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOVER