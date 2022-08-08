FlexGen Announces FlexPod: Modular & Scalable Commercial and Industrial Battery Solution

FlexPods will Revolutionize Energy Storage for Commercial and Industrial Companies

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems , Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has launched FlexPod to revolutionize the energy storage solutions for distributed and behind-the-meter battery energy storage applications. The FlexPod suite of products has developed in a suite of standard sizes to meet a broad range of project requirements, are fully containerized, modular, and scalable. All of FlexGen's FlexPods include batteries, power conversion electronics, thermal management and fire suppression. Each FlexPod is enabled with the most intelligent energy management software in the industry, HybridOS, to enable advanced functionality, simplicity in operation, and adaptability over time.

"Commercial and Industrial businesses need scaleable, flexible energy solutions now more than ever. This is a sector that is bearing the brunt of energy inflation and the high costs of fossil fuels right now. With FlexPod, we are enabling all energy consumers to realize the benefits of advanced energy storage," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "We're committed to delivering solutions that allow our customers to meet the full-range of operational and commercial demands today, while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. HybridOS is the key to meeting those needs by enabling energy storage to be adaptable, flexible, and intelligent."

FlexPods provide the following key benefits:

Optimized Performance

Advanced capability to manage power quality.

Seamless integration with solar generation "out of the box".

Advanced microgrid functionality.

Integration with EV charging infrastructure.

Optimized Assets

Fully containerized for ease of site integration and construction

Ability to evolve over time to changing requirements to ensure your energy system evolves with you as your needs evolve

Unlock resilience and superior economics of EV charging infrastructure by managing your most critical input to EV charging infrastructure - electricity

Unlock opportunities to participate in power markets, demand response programs, and interruptible rates to monetize your energy infrastructure

FlexPod technology is built on over a decade of experience providing the most advanced energy storage systems for the Investor Owned Utilities, public utilities, independent power producers, and the US Government. With FlexPod, we are democratizing advanced technology previously available only to large energy and electric providers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com .

SOURCE FlexGen