Twistid Ink Presents Walk of Arts: an inclusive music and arts festival in Central Florida

INVERNESS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistid Ink, a Central Florida Tattoo Studio, wanted to bring unique art forms to the youth of their community. Introducing, Walk of Arts: an inclusive music and arts festival taking place on September 3rd at Liberty Park in Inverness, Florida.

This all-day festival includes a FREE sidewalk chalk competition for children aged 5-18 with celebrity & local artist judges and $4,200 in total prizes, various food trucks, an entire day of entertainment, and raffles going on throughout the day sponsored by local businesses.

The sidewalk chalk competition will host 150 competitors of various age ranges. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis but is required prior to the festival at twistidink.com/woa . The competition is free to register. Chalk is provided for each contestant, so junior artists need only bring their imaginations to the competition!

"To expose the local youths to professional artists of varied forms, we decided to have the competition judged by both award-winning local judges and two celebrity artists," Elisha Belden, owner of Twistid Ink, states. "Aaron Is and Robbie Ripoll from Paramount Network's popular show, Ink Master, will join us as judges and be available to meet with the junior contestants throughout the day."

Not competing? No worries - there's still plenty to do at the Walk of Arts Festival! Seven bands in various musical styles will provide entertainment throughout the day. Featuring local, regional, and national artists, the Walk of Arts will showcase talent from across the country with a little something for everyone. Closing the festival is the one and only Tiffany, who is most well known for her 80s cult classic, "I Think We're Alone Now."

Surrounding the event space will be a variety of food trucks, various art-based vendors, performance artists, and cosplayers. In addition, a children's corner providing kids' activities and games will be available for those not participating in the sidewalk chalk competition.

The Walk of Arts is a free event to attend and is suitable for all ages. Kicking off at 10 am for general attendees, this event is open to the public. So join us for this incredible, one-of-a-kind event celebrating arts of all forms right here in Citrus County!

To check out the lineup or register a child, click on over to www.twistidink.com/woa .

For more information please contact info@twistidink.com

