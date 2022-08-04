Maryland Stadium Authority Selects The Canton Group For Website Hosting, Maintenance, and Support Services

BALTIMORE, August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Group, a strategic technology consulting and engineering company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, has been competitively awarded a prime contract by the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA). The contract is for three years with two additional one-year options. Established in 1986, MSA's original mission has been to build, manage, and maintain athletic facilities in the state, such as the Pimlico Racing Facility and the Camden Yards Sports Complex which includes Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium. An independent unit from the state's Executive Branch of government, MSA has expanded its business objectives to include overseeing projects in partnership with local governments, universities, and private sector organizations.

Under the contract, The Canton Group will be providing comprehensive project management, website hosting, maintenance, and support services to MSA. As the incumbent, The Canton Group will continue to provide web hosting for MSA and will be completing a Drupal upgrade (from Drupal 8 to 9). This upgrade will ensure MSA's website – utilized as an informational hub to provide updates on projects (new, existing, and completed) – is secure, modern, and scalable.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MSA" said Ethan Kazi, The Canton Group CEO. "Over the last six years, we have collaborated with MSA to improve their website, upgrading the platform to follow industry best practices and ensure accessibility. The Canton Group looks forward to implementing innovative solutions that enable MSA to achieve their mission objectives."

MSA's work not only benefits Maryland's sports enthusiasts but they are also dedicated to improving opportunities for education, businesses, and the local communities. Highlights of previous work include 21st Century School Building Programs and Project C.O.R.E., or Creating Opportunities for Renewal and Enterprise, which orchestrates the demolition of blighted structures throughout Baltimore City. For close to 25 years, The Canton Group has provided support to over 20 Maryland state agencies including the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), Maryland State Ethics Commission (MD Ethics), the Maryland State Board of Elections (MD SBE) and many others.

The Canton Group is consistently recognized as the leading software development and implementation firm in the Baltimore Metropolitan area, providing website and development services. Dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that help clients achieve critical business and organizational objectives, The Canton Group's award-winning team of experts helps clients leverage technology to innovate and gain operational agility.

