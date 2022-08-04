Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net Income for the quarter was $31.8 million, up $6.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter revenue was $373.6 million, up $50.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-gaap measure, of $38.4 million was down 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Revenues for the second quarter were $373.6 million; up $50.8 million, or 15.7%, versus the second quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $337.3 million for the second quarter, up $47.1 million, or 16.2%, versus the second quarter of 2021. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 4,052 for the quarter, down 156 units, or 3.7% versus the second quarter of 2021. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $219.2 million and $118.1 million for the quarter, up 8.7% and 33.1% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Gross profit, excluding last-in-first-out ("LIFO") adjustments, was $101.2 million, up $14.8 million, or 17.1%, versus the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin excluding LIFO adjustments increased slightly between the two periods, to 27.1% in the second quarter of 2022 from 26.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margins continued to be strong versus pre-Covid norms for the Company's new and pre-owned vehicle sales revenues, primarily driven by inventory availability as manufacturers ramped up production and continued to restock dealers to make up lost production from COVID related shutdowns and strong consumer demand. Inventories normalized for most towable products by the end of the quarter, while many motorized products remained below desired levels. Gross profit for the quarter including LIFO adjustments was $99.3 million; up $13.1 million, or 15.2%, versus the second quarter of 2021. This gross profit comparison reflects a $1.7 million net increase in LIFO adjustments between the two periods.
- Excluding transaction costs, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization; Selling, General and Administrative expense ("SG&A") for the second quarter was $61.5 million, up $16.7 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily related to overhead associated with the Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin dealerships acquired in August 2021; overhead associated with the Monticello, Minnesota dealership opened in March 2022; increased marketing expense, support costs and investments in IT infrastructure and compliance.
- Depreciation and amortization increased $0.7 million, and transaction costs decreased $0.4 million compared to the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $38.4 million for the second quarter, down $2.8 million compared to 2021. EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 10.3% in the second quarter of 2022 from 12.8% in the second quarter of 2021.
- As of June 30, 2022, cash was $105.4 million, up $7.2 million from December 31, 2021. The increase includes the impact of cash used in operating activities of $31.7 million and cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions of $12.7 million, offset by cash provided by financing activities of $51.7 million. Operating cash flow includes the negative impact of a $79.2 million increase in inventory as RV inventory continues to recover from depleted levels. The cash impact of this inventory increase is offset by an $89.5 million floorplan cash inflow reflected in cash provided by financing activities. Cash provided by financing activities also includes cash outflows of $38.2 million for the repurchase of 2,253,406 shares of common stock at an average price of approximately $16.94.
- The reported second quarter $31.8 million net income includes $9.7 million of non-cash non-operating income recognizing a change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, versus a $6.8 million expense in 2021.
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.
Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."
Results of Operations for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenues
New and pre-owned vehicles
$ 337,320
$ 290,213
Other
36,232
32,578
Total revenues
373,552
322,791
Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)
New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the
LIFO reserve of $1,866 and $177, respectively)
266,437
229,575
Other
7,829
7,002
Total cost applicable to revenue
274,266
236,577
Transaction costs
87
475
Depreciation and amortization
4,052
3,334
Stock-based compensation
729
311
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
61,458
44,792
Income from operations
32,960
37,302
Other income/expenses
PPP loan forgiveness
-
6,148
Interest expense
(3,385)
(1,861)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
9,652
(6,784)
Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion
-
-
Total other income (expense)
6,267
(2,497)
Income before income tax expense
39,227
34,805
Income tax expense
(7,383)
(9,496)
Net income
$ 31,844
$ 25,309
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,197)
(1,197)
Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities
$ 30,647
$ 24,112
EPS:
Basic
$ 1.76
$ 1.42
Diluted
$ 0.81
$ 1.10
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,394,761
10,977,852
Diluted
12,871,296
14,082,334
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
As of
As of
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$ 105,359
$ 98,120
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $656 and $456
35,990
30,604
Inventories
321,734
242,906
Income tax receivable
4,857
1,302
Prepaid expenses and other
3,921
2,703
Total current assets
471,861
375,635
Property and equipment, net
129,439
120,748
Operating lease assets
29,008
32,004
Goodwill
78,154
80,318
Intangible assets, net
84,187
87,800
Other assets
2,046
1,623
Total assets
$ 794,695
$ 698,128
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
As of
As of
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 56,375
$ 58,999
Dividends payable
1,197
1,210
Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount
281,830
192,220
Financing liability, current portion
2,132
1,970
Long-term debt, current portion
4,161
5,510
Operating lease liability, current portion
4,954
6,441
Total current liabilities
350,649
266,350
Long term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount
105,617
102,466
Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount
11,718
13,684
Operating lease liability, non-current portion
24,695
25,563
Deferred income tax liability
13,663
13,663
Warrant liabilities
3,588
15,293
Total liabilities
509,930
437,019
Commitments and Contingencies
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated,
54,983
54,983
issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;
liquidation preference of $60,000 as of June 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021, respectively
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
13,914,792 and 13,694,417 shares issued and 10,954,074 and 12,987,105
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
123,525
121,831
Treasury Stock, at cost, 2,960,718 and 707,312 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(50,681)
(12,515)
Retained earnings
156,938
96,810
Total stockholders' equity
229,782
206,126
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 794,695
$ 698,128
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Our use of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.
EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.
EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, impairment of rental units and gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.
Reconciliations from Net Income per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are shown in the tables below.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
EBITDA
Net income
$ 31,844
$ 25,309
Interest expense, net*
3,385
1,861
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
2,244
2,025
Amortization of intangible assets
1,808
1,309
Income tax expense
7,383
9,496
Subtotal EBITDA
46,664
40,000
Floor plan interest
(1,466)
(326)
LIFO adjustment
1,866
177
Transaction costs
87
475
PPP loan forgiveness
-
(6,148)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(4)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(9,652)
6,784
Inducement loss on warrant conversion
-
-
Non-compete, severance and other
223
-
Stock-based compensation
729
311
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 38,447
$ 41,273
* Interest expense includes $1,722 and $1,206 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense and included in net income. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
EBITDA margin
Net income margin
8.5 %
7.8 %
Interest expense, net
0.9 %
0.6 %
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
0.6 %
0.6 %
Amortization of intangible assets
0.5 %
0.4 %
Income tax expense
2.0 %
2.9 %
Subtotal EBITDA margin
12.5 %
12.4 %
Floor plan interest
-0.4 %
-0.1 %
LIFO adjustment
0.5 %
0.1 %
Transaction costs
0.0 %
0.1 %
PPP loan forgiveness
0.0 %
-1.9 %
Gain on sale of property and equipment
0.0 %
0.0 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-2.6 %
2.1 %
Inducement loss on warrant conversion
0.0 %
0.0 %
Non-compete, severance and other
0.1 %
0.0 %
Stock-based compensation
0.2 %
0.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.3 %
12.8 %
Note: Figures in the table may not total due to rounding.
