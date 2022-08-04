Century Complete Announces 49 New Homesites in Fairhope, Alabama

National homebuilder expands Alabama footprint with move into Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that the company's Century Complete brand has expanded its Alabama footprint with 49 new homesites for sale in Fairhope—part of Baldwin County, and just half an hour from Mobile Bay and the Gulf Coast. Named Fairhope Falls, the new community offers an exceptional lineup of ranch-style single-family floor plans, boasting four-sided brick exteriors, open-concept layouts, and desirable included features like white Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and covered patios. Homebuyers will also enjoy the convenience of a streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process—offering a more affordable home in just a few clicks.

Milford | Elevation B5 | Floor plan in Fairhope, Al from Century Complete (PRNewswire)

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/FairhopeFalls.

"We're very glad to add Fairhope to our growing list of locations in Alabama," said Greg Huff, Central Complete President. "This scenic location offers exceptional access to outdoor recreation, historic districts and more, with an affordable and quality selection of floor plans that makes it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT FAIRHOPE FALLS

Single-family floor plans from the $280s

4 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 2,132 square feet

Part of the notable Baldwin County Public Schools district

Close proximity to downtown Fairhope , popular establishments like Fairhope Brewing Company and Ox Kitchen, the Baldwin County Coliseum & Fairgrounds, Fairhope Municipal Pier, golfing, parks and more

Less than an hour from Gulf Shores and Mobile

Community amenities include a pool, a park with a playground, and a fishing pier

Community location:

John Franklin Smart Memorial Highway & Yosemite Boulevard

Fairhope, AL 36532

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call us at (850) 354-5573 or visit us at our Sales Studio in Pensacola!

Panhandle Studio:

4771 Bayou Boulevard, Suite 14

Pensacola, FL 32503

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

