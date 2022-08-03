INSTANT TEAMS NAMES DONNA PERSON TAYLOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Instant Teams announced that Donna Person Taylor has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Founder and CEO Liza Rodewald said, "Donna is a proven global financial executive with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. After a rigorous international search, I'm excited to welcome Donna to Instant Teams. She brings a wealth of experience and is a trailblazing leader. She will be a strong partner as we move Instant Teams forward on a financial and operational transformation, positioning us for sustainable, long-term growth."

As CFO, Ms. Person Taylor will lead Instant Teams' financial strategies, including accounting, budgeting, controllership, planning, and analysis. Ms. Person Taylor's twenty years of experience includes business and infrastructure solvency, with a focus on efficiencies and improvements. Most recently, Ms. Person Taylor served as Senior Vice President of Finance at ExecOnline, Inc., where she played a key role in increasing profits and transforming the company from a startup into a global leader.

In her role as Treasurer of the Breastfeeding Center of Greater Washington, Ms. Person Taylor successfully navigated through pandemic shutdowns and uncertainty to ensure ongoing financial stability.

Ms. Person Taylor said, "I admire Instant Teams' mission to create and deliver employment solutions for military and veteran spouses. Throughout my career, I have made it a priority to help others and to change people's lives, and I am excited to work with the military community. I look forward to joining Instant Teams at a time of significant growth."

Ms. Person Taylor will be based out of the Washington, D.C. area.

ABOUT INSTANT TEAMS

Instant Teams is a talent marketplace that connects companies to military and veteran spouses. Using innovative technology, career development, and a focus on skills-based hiring, Instant Teams creates dynamic talent solutions for employers and remote careers for military spouses. Instant Teams has provided thousands of remote job opportunities and improved the financial well-being of remote team members with millions of dollars of dual-earner income. For more information, visit instantteams.com

Instant Teams CFO Donna Person Taylor (PRNewswire)

Instant Teams (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instant Teams