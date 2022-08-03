Brand Institute President of Nonproprietary Naming Division Advises Clients on Guidance Set Forth by INN Regarding COVID-19 Variant Vaccines

Brand Institute President of Nonproprietary Naming Division Advises Clients on Guidance Set Forth by INN Regarding COVID-19 Variant Vaccines

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute's President of its Nonproprietary Naming Division, Sophia Fuerst, M.S., M.B.A., is pleased to offer summary insights regarding recently implemented procedures for international nonproprietary names (INNs), specifically INNs for Variant COVID-19 Vaccine Active Substances.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, particularly in the spike glycoprotein," says Ms. Fuerst. "Vaccine variants have minimal changes in their structure compared to the structure of an existing INN. The name for the variant is linked to the original INN by a random two- or three-letter prefix. For example, the vaccine variant for tozinameran is riltozinameran."

Ms. Fuerst notes that INN has instituted a much shorter time frame than its usual procedure for vaccine variants. In addition, the standard fee is being waived for a request of an INN for a variant COVID-19 vaccine active substance where a previous INN has been assigned to the original vaccine substance.

About Sophia Fuerst , M.S., M.B.A.

Ms. Fuerst has spent her career in nonproprietary naming, first as United States Adopted Name (USAN) Secretariat and afterward opening the Nonproprietary Naming Division within Brand Institute's Drug Safety Institute.

Before joining Brand Institute, Ms. Fuerst was employed by the American Medical Association (AMA) for over 20 years, serving as the Director of the USAN Program. Ms. Fuerst was responsible for all submissions to the USAN Program and classified compounds by stem, creating new stems when appropriate as well as USAN Adoptions. She also represented the United States on the INN Expert Committee and acted as a consultant to the INN Programme.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.