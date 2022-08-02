SymphonyAI Appoints Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Pushpraj Shukla to lead enterprise AI platform development and innovation of next-gen applications as company growth continues

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Pushpraj (Raj) Shukla has joined the company as vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) and head of incubation.

Shukla will lead the advancement of the enterprise AI platform, Eureka, that supports SymphonyAI's applications in key vertical industries. These include retail, CPG, financial crime, manufacturing, media, IT, and the public sector. Shukla will also lead the incubation of next-gen applications providing predictive AI analytics and insights to new use cases and business processes.

"Raj brings more than 15 years of leadership in applied AI/ML engineering for enterprise AI and ML-focused SaaS offerings at a global scale," said SymphonyAI CTO Vijay Raghavendra. "Our strong combination of technologies, capabilities, and heritage of innovation and recent advances collectively put us at the forefront of enterprise AI. Raj's expertise will further accelerate our leadership position in applied AI/ML and our unique underlying AI platform."

"SymphonyAI is the leader in enterprise AI," said Shukla. "The intersection of advanced AI and deep, vertical industry domain expertise is a unique combination in the industry today and is one of the things that most excites me about this role. The AI/ML platform also accelerates the incubation of 'startup' capabilities within SymphonyAI so we can deliver tangible impacts in complex businesses and strategic industries faster."

Shukla joins SymphonyAI from Microsoft, where he served as partner director of AI and ML for business applications and platforms. He led one of the most extensive applied AI and ML groups for Azure, including developing ML models to power low- or no-code elements for the Dynamics 365 and Power Platform suite of products. Shukla's work included developing "prediction startups" within Microsoft for business, media, and entertainment.

Shukla's appointment comes on the heels of multiple executive announcements. To see recent executive announcements, please refer to https://www.symphonyai.com/news/.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, IT/enterprise service management, and the public sector. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprise customers in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, thanks to the work of 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

Media Contact: Megan Duero, megan@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI