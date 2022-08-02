Silicon Motion showcases Cutting-edge Storage Solutions for Datacenter, Notebook PC, and Automotive at Flash Memory Summit 2022

Silicon Motion showcases Cutting-edge Storage Solutions for Datacenter, Notebook PC, and Automotive at Flash Memory Summit 2022

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in NAND Flash controllers and solid-state storage devices, today announces it will be showcasing its unique suite of SSD controller solutions for Datacenter, Notebook PCs and Automotive / Industrial SSDs during the Flash Memory Summit from August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, booth #311.

Client SSD Controllers for Notebook PCs (PRNewswire)

SSD controller and SSD solutions for Datacenter and Enterprise:

Silicon Motion provides a comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise products aligned with OCP's Cloud SSD specifications and develops leading-edge, innovative technologies beyond the NVMe specification to meet target performance in a variety of form factors.

The new MonTitan TM user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing the SM8366 NVMe controller

SSD controller solutions: SM8266 PCIe Gen4 and SM2271 SATA 6Gb/s controllers

FerriSSD PCIe NVMe single-chip SSDs: Sustain high performance and robust data retention for server and network appliance boot drive applications

Shannon Enterprise SSD solutions: PCIe NVMe SSD Gen5SP5-E/X and PCIe NVMe SSD Gen4 SP4E/SP4X

BIGTERA VirtualStor® FlashGo NVMe AFA Solutions: 2U24NVMe enclosure with dual controllers enabling high performance and low-latency storage

PCIe Gen4 Client SSD and Portable SSD controllers for Notebook PCs

Silicon Motion's complete PCIe Gen4 SSD controller solutions feature sustained performance, maximized power efficiency and are qualified by most leading notebook PCs makers.

SM2264 Gen4 x 4 Lanes, 8 NAND Channel up to 16TB ( 1600MT /s) designed for ultra-high performance & gaming Notebook PCs

SM2268XT Gen4 x 4 Lanes, 4 Channel up to 4TB (3200MT/s) designed for mainstream or high performance Notebook PCs

SM2269XT Gen4 x 4 Lanes, 4 Channel up to 4TB ( 1600MT /s) for mainstream Notebook PCs

SM2267/ SM2267XT Gen4 x 4 Lanes, 4 Channel up to 4TB ( 1200MT /s) for value Notebook PC s

Single-chip SSD and SSD controller solutions for Automotive / Industrial applications

FerriSSD PCIe Gen 4 NVMe single-chip SSD

Ferri-eMMC 4.5/5.0/5.1

Ferri-UFS 2.2/3.1

Automotive grade SSD controllers: SM2264XT-AT, SM2268XT-AT, SM2263XT-AT

Silicon Motion representatives will also be presenting at Flash Memory Summit forums. For further information, please visit: https://www.siliconmotion.com/events/2022FMS/

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director, Marketing Communication

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 x3010

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

E-mail: cchaney@siliconmotion.com Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com

Silicon Motion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silicon Motion Technology Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation