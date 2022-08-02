NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ITS INCOMING 2022 CLASS OF INDUCTEES

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is thrilled to announce its 14th class of inductees, once again highlighting some of the state's best and brightest.
The inductees showcase the wide-ranging talent of the Garden State, from former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski to comedian Chelsea Handler. Other inductees include singer-songwriter and drummer Max Weinberg.
The 14th Annual Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on My9NJ and on NJ PBS, radio and prominent social media platforms, making the event widely available to the public. This year's ceremony will be virtual, but NJHOF officials look forward to holding a live ceremony in 2023.
"New Jersey is never at a loss for heroes and role models for coming generations," says Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the NJHOF. "We are honored to celebrate the lives and contributions of these notable New Jersey luminaries throughout the state, at our terminals and Parkway service areas, and next year at our Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream."
The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is:
Sports
Enterprise
Ron Jaworski**, Voorhees, former
Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman and
Heather O'Reilly, East Brunswick,
Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and
Performing Arts
The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield
Chelsea Handler, Livingston,
Public Service
Max Weinberg, Newark, drummer and
Governor Richard J. Hughes*, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge
Dorothea Dix, Trenton*, Nurse and
Arts & Letters
Margaret Bourke-White*, Bound Brook, photographer and documentary photographer
Walter Dean Myers*, Jersey City, writer of children's books and young adult literature
Unsung Heroes
NJ Medal of Honor Recipients
*Being honored posthumously.
**Previous inductee, but being formally inducted this year.
The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.
ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 12 ceremonies for more than 180 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.
