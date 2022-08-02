Mazda Reports July Sales Results

News and First Alert Weather App
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 23,393 vehicles, a decrease of 28.5 percent compared to July 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 166,195 vehicles; a decrease of 25.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 25.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 3,570 vehicles in July, a decrease of 47 percent compared to July 2021.

Sales Highlight

  • Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 6,040 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 4,290 vehicles, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 27.0 percent, with 20,711 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.













Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














July

July

YOY %

% MTD


July

July

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR













Mazda3

1,165

3,927

(70.3) %

(69.2) %


16,020

25,561

(37.3) %

(37.3) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

325

2,200

(85.2) %

(84.7) %


6371

15,916

(60.0) %

(60.0) %


Mazda 3 HB

840

1,727

(51.4) %

(49.5) %


9649

9,645

0.0 %

0.0 %













Mazda6

1

1,778

(99.9) %

(99.9) %


335

11,804

(97.2) %

(97.2) %













MX-5 Miata

268

1,226

(78.1) %

(77.3) %


3,067

7,903

(61.2) %

(61.2) %


MX-5 

107

434

(75.3) %

(74.4) %


1079

3,128

(65.5) %

(65.5) %


MXR

161

792

(79.7) %

(78.9) %


1988

4,775

(58.4) %

(58.4) %













CX-3

-

647

-

-


-

4,687

-

-


CX-30

6,040

5,598

7.9 %

12.0 %


27767

39,502

(29.7) %

(29.7) %


CX-5

11,009

16,299

(32.5) %

(29.9) %


92813

108,919

(14.8) %

(14.8) %


CX-9

1,919

3,264

(41.2) %

(38.9) %


18099

23,529

(23.1) %

(23.1) %


CX-50

2,983

0

-

-


7770

0

-

-


MX-30

8

0

-

-


324

0

-

-













CARS

1,434

6,931

(79.3) %

(78.5) %


19,422

45,268

(57.1) %

(57.1) %


TRUCKS

21,959

25,808

(14.9) %

(11.6) %


146,773

176,638

(16.9) %

(16.9) %













TOTAL

23,393

32,739

(28.5) %

(25.8) %


166,195

221,906

(25.1) %

(25.1) %
























*Selling Days

26

27




178

178















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

