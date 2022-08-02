G12 Communications Launches New Operator Connect Service

G12's new Operator Connect service helps customers seamlessly deploy Microsoft Teams Voice, reducing the complexity, time to deploy, and overall cost through automation.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G12 Communications, a global leader of unified communications services, recently launched its new Microsoft Operator Connect voice solution. Leveraging the Microsoft Azure Peering Service, Operator Connect allows businesses to select their own certified operators for enabling voice calling from directly within the Teams Admin Center. This new solution enables customers to select G12 as their voice partner for managing voice calling services while also providing technical support and a shared service level agreement as part of the baseline experience.

G12's new Operator Connect service helps customers seamlessly deploy Microsoft Teams Voice.

As a certified Operator Connect Partner, G12 benefits from direct peering between its own infrastructure and Microsoft's data centers, enabling better integration, connectivity, and reliability. Operator Connect will join G12's existing Connect to Teams Portfolio, which was announced last year and includes Direct Routing, Connect to Teams IP PBX, and Cloud PBX Integration.

"We have always prided ourselves on offering a high-quality reliable solution with industry leading customer service and support," says Rick Coma, CEO of G12 Communications. "With this new offering, we're better-equipped than ever to do so. We can not only help clients make the most of Microsoft Teams, we can do so while also taking care of networking, provisioning, management, and integration."

With Operator Connect, G12 can now offer a streamlined, cost-effective solution for customers that want to transition to Microsoft Teams but lack the inhouse expertise to manage PBX systems or direct routing. Like the other solutions in G12's Connect to Teams Portfolio, G12 Operator Connect will benefit from industry leading customer service and support, 99.999% uptime, extensive coverage, and simple per user pricing plans.

"G12 is a true provider, enabling our customers with cost-effective, purpose-built solutions that take the headache out of communications by supporting them through every stage of their digital transformation journey," adds Rick Garcia, Chief Revenue Officer of G12 Communications. "Becoming an Operator Connect provider allows us to take Teams to the next level. Partnering with us means you'll be able to deploy calling for MS Teams quickly based on your business's unique needs, with options for more advanced features and functions."

To learn more about G12 and Operator Connect attend a webinar event on August 4th at 12pm PST.

About G12 Communications

G12 Communications is a global leader in unified communication services. The company provides cost-effective communication services and solutions that aim to improve a company's remote-readiness, productivity, and worker flexibility. The company offers a variety of communication services to SMBs and enterprises, including Cloud PBX, SIP Trunking, Cloud Contact Center as a Service, MS Teams Direct Routing, MS Teams Integrated Cloud PBX, MS Teams Integrated IP PBX, Cloud Faxing, Toll-Free Numbers, Softphones, and more.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Rick Garcia

425.429.7501

rgarcia@g12com.com

G12 Communications Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G12 Communications