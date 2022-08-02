Coastal Bridge Advisors Hires Director of Marketing

Westport & LA-based RIA expands senior team with an accomplished executive

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a boutique independent Registered Investment Advisor, is thrilled to announce the addition of veteran marketing leader Deirdre Childs to bolster the firm's strategic growth initiatives.

Deirdre, who joins the senior team as Director of Marketing, brings a wealth of industry experience to the growing bicoastal firm with offices in Westport, CT, and Los Angeles, CA, where leadership continues to invest in hiring versatile professionals to support the complex financial needs of clients.

Over her 17-year marketing and business development career, Deirdre has served in a variety of in-house senior roles and worked as a consultant to support global businesses and major brands in the expansion of their marketing and communications programs, including work with Dove, Broadridge, Patagonia and Pepsi. She spent nearly a decade working with a leading independent, boutique financial advisory and wealth management team to implement integrated marketing programs designed to support the advisors' practice growth and drive qualitative client communications.

Deirdre recently summitted Mount Kilimanjaro, climbing in support of breast cancer research, and she brings this pursuit of challenge, goodwill and accomplishment to her daily role. Energetic and a strong collaborator, she is passionate in applying her extensive background to support advisors and to leverage COIs as well as industry, custodian, agency and vendor resources to increase awareness of the firm's services and strategic financial solutions for clients. In her previous role, she worked with subject matter experts to develop communication pieces such as thought leadership white papers, case studies, podcasts and much more. She looks forward to bringing these talents to Coastal Bridge where she will support the firm's client engagement, business development and branding activities.

"At Coastal Bridge, we seek to provide value to our clients by offering uncomplicated, straightforward and personalized solutions designed around their best interests," said Coastal Bridge President Jeff Fuhrman. "We are pleased to welcome Deirdre to Coastal Bridge Advisors and believe her wide range of industry and marketing experiences will serve to enhance our internal capabilities and strengthen our communications with clients, fostering long-term success for both."

"I'm thrilled to join Coastal Bridge Advisors and work with a dedicated team of professionals who are consistently looking for new ways to help our clients reach their financial and life goals," Childs said. "Effective communications and scalable systems are vital to the internal and external growth of our business and industry, and I look forward to collaborating with the rest of the firm to tell our story and engage with our existing and future clients across the country."

This director-level hire is one of several recent team additions. Coastal Bridge Advisors has bolstered its investment, operations and client service teams to address increased service demands. The firm expects to announce additional hires later this year as part of its vision of uncomplicating life for clients and exceeding service expectations.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the aim of providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery. Its goal is to "Uncomplicate It" for clients, which means explaining even the most complex concepts in a way that delivers the simple clarity clients deserve. The firm is focused on helping its clients more clearly plan for retirement, more simply transfer wealth to future generations and more effortlessly enjoy the lifestyle they want today.

More information about the firm, including its disclosures, can be found at www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

Contact: Deirdre Childs, Director of Marketing, at 203-683-1530 or dchilds@coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

