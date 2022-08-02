Chase Elliott and the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy Return to the Track for Their Final 2022 NASCAR Appearance on August 7

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, will be hitting the track for its third and final appearance of the 2022 season at the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 7, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on USA Network.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is the primary sponsor of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. UniFirst is also the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

"We're excited to be partnered with Chase and 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "NASCAR's most popular driver delivers so many thrills to his UniFirst fans, and we can't wait to see him behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 car in Michigan."

The 2022 NASCAR season marks the sixth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the third year sponsoring Elliott and the No. 9 team. Inspired by UniFirst's focus on always delivering for their customers, UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports also introduced a newly designed No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2022 campaign featuring a dynamic paint scheme with the company's trademark green and new logo. Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team are also wearing new fire suits that complement the newly designed cars and feature the company's corporate color and logo.

Heading into this weekend's race, Elliott holds the top spot in the 2022 standings and has a 125-point advantage over the second-place driver. Through 22 races, the 26-year-old driver has collected four wins, eight top-five finishes and 15 top-10s, with a series-leading 658 laps led. Elliott has had success at Michigan International Speedway throughout his career, compiling three top-five and 10top-10 results.

I'm proud to partner with a company like UniFirst that values its employees and customers and is driven to succeed," said Elliott. "We've had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I look forward to getting those green and white colors out front in Michigan and delivering a winning performance for the team."

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (280) and laps led (nearly 75,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

