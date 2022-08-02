Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Online Sports Betting in Wyoming

Best-in-class sportsbook continues expansion with a new, fully native iOS experience

CHEYENNE, Wyo. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is available for download throughout Wyoming. Eligible sports fans in the state can now enjoy a new Caesars Sportsbook experience on iOS ahead of its rollout in other states, as well as on Android and desktop.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The new native iOS Caesars Sportsbook app features improved performance with a focus on speed, ease of use, and intuitive features to make getting your bet down easier than ever. Caesars Sportsbook combines this elevated sports wagering experience with the unmatched rewards that Wyoming sports fans can enjoy through the app's integration with the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

"We're ready to give sports fans in Wyoming the first-class sports betting experience they deserve," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Our upgraded mobile sports wagering app together with unforgettable experiences through Caesars Rewards is a special combination we're excited to bring to this market."

In addition to mobile betting on a wide variety of sports from anywhere in the state, Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in Wyoming that rewards sports bettors with exclusive industry-best opportunities at Caesars destinations across the United States and at locations on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Bettors can now earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits on every wager placed that can be redeemed for Caesars Rewards experiences or bonus cash in the app.

Starting today, eligible sports fans anywhere in Wyoming can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of a special sign-up offer for first-time users. In the event that a first-time wager isn't a winner, new users receive a free bet equal to the amount of that first wager up to $1,500.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming with a decades-long commitment to responsible gaming practices that have carried over as an emphasis for Caesars Sportsbook. Wyoming sports bettors will have access to responsible gaming resources through Caesars Sportsbook's commitment to working with regulators and the community. In addition, the Caesars Sportsbook app has best-in-class tools in place to prevent problem gambling, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

Caesars Sportsbook is live in 24 states and jurisdictions—18 of which are mobile—and operates the most retail sportsbooks across the country. For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-522-4700.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment Inc.