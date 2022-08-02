B2Gnow Names Guzin Caglayan as Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, the Phoenix-based industry leader in supplier diversity, procurement and grant management software solutions to over 400 state, local and educational organizations, announced today the appointment of Guzin Caglayan as Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewswire)

Guzin Caglayan joins B2Gnow with over 20 years of experience in finance, most recently as CFO of high-growth SaaS businesses. Ms. Caglayan has a proven track record of driving substantial growth in content, business services and SaaS technology sectors, and will be responsible for leading the company's financial functions.

"It is a privilege to join a company that paves the way in creating innovative supplier diversity, procurement and grant management solutions that generate meaningful impact in thousands of communities. I'm looking forward to working alongside so many talented leaders and colleagues to drive the B2Gnow business forward," stated Guzin Caglayan, Chief Financial Officer, B2Gnow.

"We're thrilled to have Guzin onboard. Her financial expertise and SaaS experience will play a pivotal role in accelerating growth, expanding our suite of solutions, and ultimately empowering our clients to achieve their program goals, gain efficiencies, and create business opportunities for disadvantaged firms across the country," said Justin Talbot-Stern, Chief Executive Officer, B2Gnow.

About B2Gnow

B2Gnow is the nation's leading supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management software provider, and has been powering the creation of business opportunities and driving economic growth for over 20 years. B2Gnow's cloud-based, cost-effective and modular software platform is utilized by hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations throughout the US, and addresses all aspects of supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management, including: managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of supplier diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains the single largest database of disadvantaged business entities in North America, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, and hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions. For more information, visit http://www.b2gnow.com

CONTACT: Jody Sobczak, Jody.Sobczak@b2gnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B2Gnow