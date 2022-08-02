The Andersons, Inc. Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $80.5 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $82.2 million or $2.39 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $169.3 million for the quarter
- Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA is $412.0 million
- Renewables produced record pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $45.9 million
- Plant Nutrient had its second-best quarter ever, generating pretax income of $38.3 million
- Trade reported strong adjusted pretax income of $24.4 million
"I'm thrilled with the outstanding performance in this second quarter. The Renewables team nearly doubled last year's already strong performance, showing good yields and higher crush margins in our ethanol plants. Within Plant Nutrient, good inventory position management and high fertilizer prices led to higher margins and strong profitability," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "In Trade, we entered the quarter with good basis ownership positions and as expected, we benefited from basis improvement during the quarter. In addition, we had very strong feed ingredients merchandising results in several of our locations. Global ag markets remain volatile, creating opportunities; our teams continue to execute well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Variance
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Variance
Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1,2
$ 96.3
$ 51.1
$ 45.2
$ 106.5
$ 67.0
$ 39.5
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2
97.0
51.4
45.6
107.2
67.8
39.4
Trade1
24.4
14.1
10.3
28.0
28.4
(0.4)
Renewables
45.9
23.5
22.4
51.4
26.5
24.9
Plant Nutrient
38.3
24.0
14.3
49.1
32.5
16.6
Other
(11.6)
(10.2)
(1.4)
(21.4)
(19.6)
(1.8)
Net Income Attributable to the Company2
80.5
41.4
39.1
86.6
53.0
33.6
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1,2
82.2
41.6
40.6
88.2
53.6
34.6
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2
2.34
1.23
1.11
2.52
1.58
0.94
Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2
2.39
1.24
1.15
2.57
1.60
0.97
EBITDA1,2
168.6
102.7
65.9
224.5
165.4
59.1
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$ 169.3
$ 103.0
$ 66.3
$ 225.2
$ 166.2
$ 59.0
1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.
Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management
"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending decisions," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We are well below our goal of long-term debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5 times, ending the quarter at 1.5 times, and are well-positioned to fund strategic growth projects with appropriate returns."
The company generated $134.6 million and $93.1 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Working capital remains high, primarily due to high commodity prices that impact the value of inventory and accounts receivable.
Second Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Results Improve Significantly; Year-to-Date Results Comparable to 2021
The Trade segment recorded pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $23.7 million and $24.4 million, respectively, for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. With some reduction in commodity prices from Q1 highs, the segment benefited from basis appreciation and good selling margins for many of its products.
Despite initial delays in planting, crops in key draw areas are better than current USDA national ratings for corn and soybeans. Wheat ownership in our grain elevator assets is again earning space income. Continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins are also expected to continue as global stocks are not projected to recover quickly from the recent global supply disruptions.
Trade's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46.6 million, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $32.7 million.
Renewables Generates Record Q2 Earnings of $45.9 million on Strong Margins; Co-Product Values and Merchandising Remain Strong
The Renewables segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $45.9 million in the second quarter compared to pretax income attributable to the company of $23.5 million realized in the same period in 2021. Included in pretax income attributable to The Andersons is $8.9 million of USDA Biofuels Producer COVID relief funds. Also included in pretax income in the quarter is $24.4 million of positive mark-to-market impact, nearly $18 million of which are reversals of prior mark-to-market losses. This compared to positive mark-to-market impacts of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.
The operating improvement was driven by strong overall production margins. Seasonal demand has been impacted by high gasoline prices, but higher exports have firmed ethanol prices. High corn costs for ethanol production in the western U.S. may negatively impact ethanol production there, while our eastern corn belt production facilities are well-positioned for corn supply.
Renewables had record second quarter EBITDA of $85.7 million in 2022, up $38.5 million from 2021 second quarter EBITDA of $47.2 million.
Plant Nutrient Posts Strong Second Quarter Results
The Plant Nutrient segment posted pretax income of $38.3 million, compared to 2021's pretax income of $24.0 million. As expected, well-positioned inventory and an overall favorable spring planting season led to strong margins that more than offset a volume decrease for our agricultural fertilizers, particularly within our wholesale nutrients, farm centers, and specialty liquids low-salt starters products.
Plant Nutrient's second quarter EBITDA was $46.8 million compared to 2021 second quarter EBITDA of $31.6 million.
Income Taxes; Corporate
The company recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 13.3% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of derivatives, hedging activities, and non-controlling interests. We now anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 18%-21%.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 4313758). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/NKr9d6xjJv0. Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,450,617
$ 3,235,805
$ 8,428,571
$ 5,830,524
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
4,219,776
3,072,398
8,078,195
5,553,676
Gross profit
230,841
163,407
350,376
276,848
Operating, administrative and general expenses
112,559
105,560
214,546
202,558
Interest expense, net
16,921
10,060
27,780
20,049
Other income, net:
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net
(6,034)
845
(6,278)
2,639
Other income, net
22,826
5,070
26,988
10,938
Income before income taxes from continuing operations
118,153
53,702
128,760
67,818
Income tax provision from continuing operations
15,753
9,677
19,856
14,038
Net income from continuing operations
102,400
44,025
108,904
53,780
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(739)
2,099
(1,294)
5,606
Net income
101,661
46,124
107,610
59,386
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
21,856
2,625
22,303
780
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 79,805
$ 43,499
$ 85,307
$ 58,606
Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:
Basic earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 2.38
$ 1.25
$ 2.56
$ 1.60
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
0.06
(0.04)
0.17
$ 2.36
$ 1.31
$ 2.52
$ 1.77
Diluted earnings (loss):
Continuing operations
$ 2.34
$ 1.23
$ 2.52
$ 1.58
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
0.07
(0.04)
0.17
$ 2.32
$ 1.30
$ 2.48
$ 1.75
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 86,035
$ 216,444
$ 27,538
Accounts receivable, net
1,141,167
835,180
702,869
Inventories
1,618,326
1,814,538
904,924
Commodity derivative assets – current
638,357
410,813
507,148
Current assets held-for-sale
18,627
20,885
28,555
Other current assets
70,367
74,468
63,266
Total current assets
3,572,879
3,372,328
2,234,300
Other assets:
Goodwill
129,342
129,342
131,542
Other intangible assets, net
105,222
117,137
125,731
Right of use assets, net
50,233
52,146
42,330
Other assets held-for-sale
24,298
43,169
620,745
Other assets, net
91,758
69,068
70,879
Total other assets
400,853
410,862
991,227
Property, plant and equipment, net
763,443
786,029
823,563
Total assets
$ 4,737,175
$ 4,569,219
$ 4,049,090
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 1,161,428
$ 501,792
$ 757,271
Trade and other payables
772,996
1,199,324
543,503
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
184,154
358,119
55,943
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
185,903
128,911
90,366
Current maturities of long-term debt
53,951
32,256
50,069
Current liabilities held-for-sale
7,314
13,379
25,185
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
211,830
230,148
168,221
Total current liabilities
2,577,576
2,463,929
1,690,558
Long-term lease liabilities
28,929
31,322
27,134
Long-term debt, less current maturities
563,447
600,487
837,609
Deferred income taxes
63,383
71,127
173,212
Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale
3,113
16,119
43,993
Other long-term liabilities
83,521
78,531
51,620
Total liabilities
3,319,969
3,261,515
2,824,126
Total equity
1,417,206
1,307,704
1,224,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,737,175
$ 4,569,219
$ 4,049,090
The Andersons, Inc.
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income from continuing operations
$ 108,904
$ 53,780
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,294)
5,606
Net income
107,610
59,386
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
67,945
95,154
Bad debt expense, net
3,069
(1,156)
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends
6,278
(2,639)
Gain on sales of assets, net
(10,305)
(6,253)
Stock-based compensation expense
4,708
4,112
Deferred federal income tax
(13,755)
170
Other
8,549
5,570
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(289,196)
(58,338)
Inventories
186,685
390,506
Commodity derivatives
(189,090)
(250,691)
Other current and non-current assets
5,106
35,568
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(609,403)
(516,883)
Net cash used in operating activities
(721,799)
(245,494)
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(43,472)
(34,264)
Proceeds from sale of assets
4,672
3,794
Purchases of investments
(2,105)
(4,701)
Purchases of Rail assets
(27,276)
(4,751)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
36,341
15,616
Other
1,746
832
Net cash used in investing activities
(30,094)
(23,474)
Financing Activities
Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit
862,698
(258,157)
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt
350,000
608,250
Payments of short-term debt
(550,000)
—
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
108,300
Payments of long-term debt
(15,077)
(177,586)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner
2,450
2,940
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
(9,980)
(25)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(7,802)
(2,059)
Dividends paid
(12,245)
(11,677)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
5,024
—
Other
(2,955)
(2,436)
Net cash provided by financing activities
622,113
267,550
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(629)
(167)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(130,409)
(1,585)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
216,444
29,123
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 86,035
$ 27,538
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income from continuing operations
$ 102,400
$ 44,025
$ 108,904
$ 53,780
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
21,856
2,625
22,303
780
Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
80,544
41,400
86,601
53,000
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
—
Impairment on equity method investment
4,455
—
4,455
—
Transaction related stock compensation
—
274
—
757
Income tax impact of adjustments
940
(68)
940
(189)
Total adjusting items, net of tax
1,633
206
1,633
568
Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$ 82,177
$ 41,606
$ 88,234
$ 53,568
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders
$ 2.34
$ 1.23
$ 2.52
$ 1.58
Impact on diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 0.05
$ 0.01
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 2.39
$ 1.24
$ 2.57
$ 1.60
Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 3,097,767
$ 882,567
$ 470,283
$ —
$ 4,450,617
Gross profit
101,994
59,888
68,959
—
230,841
Operating, administrative and general expenses
62,977
8,590
29,591
11,401
112,559
Other income (loss), net
3,983
18,490
866
(513)
22,826
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
23,666
67,776
38,311
(11,600)
118,153
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
21,856
—
—
21,856
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 23,666
$ 45,920
$ 38,311
$ (11,600)
$ 96,297
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 24,359
$ 45,920
$ 38,311
$ (11,600)
$ 96,990
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 2,297,869
$ 616,527
$ 321,409
$ —
$ 3,235,805
Gross profit
77,831
34,716
50,860
—
163,407
Operating, administrative and general expenses
61,514
6,577
26,568
10,901
105,560
Other income (loss), net
4,067
38
849
116
5,070
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
13,777
26,156
23,995
(10,226)
53,702
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
2,625
—
—
2,625
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 13,777
$ 23,531
$ 23,995
$ (10,226)
$ 51,077
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)
274
—
—
—
274
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 14,051
$ 23,531
$ 23,995
$ (10,226)
$ 51,351
(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant
Other
Total
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 6,182,448
$ 1,565,798
$ 680,325
$ —
$ 8,428,571
Gross profit
169,613
75,079
105,684
—
350,376
Operating, administrative and general expenses
122,520
16,480
54,916
20,630
214,546
Other income (loss), net
8,007
18,918
1,670
(1,607)
26,988
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
27,335
73,738
49,054
(21,367)
128,760
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
22,303
—
—
22,303
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 27,335
$ 51,435
$ 49,054
$ (21,367)
$ 106,457
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)
693
—
—
—
693
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 28,028
$ 51,435
$ 49,054
$ (21,367)
$ 107,150
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Sales and merchandising revenues
$ 4,280,377
$ 1,059,486
$ 490,661
$ —
$ 5,830,524
Gross profit
150,388
43,199
83,261
—
276,848
Operating, administrative and general expenses
118,445
13,233
49,967
20,913
202,558
Other income (loss), net
7,553
1,365
1,436
584
10,938
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
27,632
27,237
32,518
(19,569)
67,818
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
780
—
—
780
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 27,632
$ 26,457
$ 32,518
$ (19,569)
$ 67,038
Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)
757
—
—
—
757
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)
$ 28,389
$ 26,457
$ 32,518
$ (19,569)
$ 67,795
(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.
(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.
The Andersons, Inc.
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total Company
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant Nutrient
Other
Total
Rail
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 23,666
$ 67,776
$ 38,311
$ (27,353)
$ 102,400
$ (739)
$ 101,661
Interest expense (income)
13,300
2,012
1,923
(314)
16,921
—
16,921
Tax provision
—
—
—
15,753
15,753
2,051
17,804
Depreciation and amortization
8,914
15,875
6,595
2,183
33,567
—
33,567
EBITDA
45,880
85,663
46,829
(9,731)
168,641
1,312
169,953
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method investment
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 46,573
$ 85,663
$ 46,829
$ (9,731)
$ 169,334
$ 1,312
$ 170,646
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 13,777
$ 26,156
$ 23,995
$ (19,903)
$ 44,025
$ 2,099
$ 46,124
Interest expense (income)
7,452
2,021
1,146
(559)
10,060
3,394
13,454
Tax provision
—
—
—
9,677
9,677
965
10,642
Depreciation and amortization
11,155
18,983
6,456
2,355
38,949
8,701
47,650
EBITDA
32,384
47,160
31,597
(8,430)
102,711
15,159
117,870
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
274
—
—
—
274
—
274
Total adjusting items
274
—
—
—
274
—
274
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 32,658
$ 47,160
$ 31,597
$ (8,430)
$ 102,985
$ 15,159
$ 118,144
The Andersons, Inc.
Continuing Operations
Discontinued
Total Company
(in thousands)
Trade
Renewables
Plant Nutrient
Other
Total
Rail
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 27,335
$ 73,738
$ 49,054
$ (41,223)
$ 108,904
$ (1,294)
$ 107,610
Interest expense (income)
21,487
3,779
3,384
(870)
27,780
—
27,780
Tax provision
—
—
—
19,856
19,856
3,344
23,200
Depreciation and amortization
17,888
32,514
13,174
4,368
67,944
—
67,944
EBITDA
66,710
110,031
65,612
(17,869)
224,484
2,050
226,534
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
(3,762)
—
—
—
(3,762)
—
(3,762)
Impairment on equity method investment
4,455
—
—
—
4,455
—
4,455
Total adjusting items
693
—
—
—
693
—
693
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 67,403
$ 110,031
$ 65,612
$ (17,869)
$ 225,177
$ 2,050
$ 227,227
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Net income (loss)
$ 27,632
$ 27,237
$ 32,518
$ (33,607)
$ 53,780
$ 5,606
$ 59,386
Interest expense (income)
14,503
4,094
2,212
(760)
20,049
6,574
26,623
Tax provision
—
—
—
14,038
14,038
2,349
16,387
Depreciation and amortization
22,280
37,797
12,837
4,652
77,566
17,588
95,154
EBITDA
64,415
69,128
47,567
(15,677)
165,433
32,117
197,550
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
757
—
—
—
757
—
757
Total adjusting items
757
—
—
—
757
—
757
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 65,172
$ 69,128
$ 47,567
$ (15,677)
$ 166,190
$ 32,117
$ 198,307
The Andersons, Inc.
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
(in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Net income from continuing operations
$ 12,290
$ 65,473
$ 6,504
$ 102,400
$ 186,667
Interest expense
8,799
8,444
10,859
16,921
45,023
Tax provision
4,027
11,163
4,103
15,753
35,046
Depreciation and amortization
42,811
36,797
34,377
33,567
147,552
EBITDA
67,927
121,877
55,843
168,641
414,288
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
243
274
—
—
517
Gain on sale of a business
(14,619)
—
—
—
(14,619)
Loss from cost method investment
2,784
—
—
—
2,784
Asset impairment including equity method investments
—
8,321
—
4,455
12,776
Gain on sale of frac sand assets
—
—
—
(3,762)
(3,762)
Total adjusting items
(11,592)
8,595
—
693
(2,304)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 56,335
$ 130,472
$ 55,843
$ 169,334
$ 411,984
Three Months Ended,
Twelve months
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net income from continuing operations
$ 1,788
$ 15,917
$ 9,755
$ 44,025
$ 71,485
Interest expense
6,853
7,833
9,989
10,060
34,735
Tax provision (benefit)
(4,148)
7,718
4,361
9,677
17,608
Depreciation and amortization
38,387
38,568
38,617
38,949
154,521
EBITDA
42,880
70,036
62,722
102,711
278,349
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
912
946
483
274
2,615
Severance costs
3,222
528
—
—
3,750
Total adjusting items
4,134
1,474
483
274
6,365
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 47,014
$ 71,510
$ 63,205
$ 102,985
$ 284,714
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash used in operating activities
$ 353,199
$ 200,233
$ (721,799)
$ (245,494)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(74,184)
(24,862)
(289,196)
(58,338)
Inventories
323,505
385,499
186,685
390,506
Commodity derivatives
88,671
(197,396)
(189,090)
(250,691)
Other current and non-current assets
43,916
18,828
5,106
35,568
Payables and other current and non-current liabilities
(163,307)
(74,962)
(609,403)
(516,883)
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
218,601
107,107
(895,898)
(399,838)
Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:
Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable
—
—
—
27,697
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$ 134,598
$ 93,126
$ 174,099
$ 182,041
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.