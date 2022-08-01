ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIJ Americas (a wholly owned subsidiary of SIJ- Slovenian Steel Group) is pleased to announce that it has acquired and established a new 35,000 square foot warehouse facility. Just 25 miles southwest of Chicago, the centrally located warehouse is slated to be fully operational August 1, 2022 and will be stocking and supplying stainless and tool steel products for its US & Canada based distributor partners.

SIJ Americas is pleased to announce that it has acquired and established a new 35,000 square foot warehouse facility. Just 25 miles southwest of Chicago, the centrally located warehouse is slated to be fully operational August 1, 2022 and will be stocking and supplying stainless and tool steel products for its US & Canada based distributor partners. For order inquiries or to receive a stock list, contact inquiry@sij-americas.com. (PRNewswire)

SIJ Americas expands inventory with new Chicago based mill depot warehouse.

As the North American distribution arm of the SIJ Group, SIJ Americas stocks forged plate and long products made at the SIJ Metal Ravne mill location and quarto plates made at the SIJ Acroni mill location. Products to be kept in stock at the mill depot warehouse include stainless round bar (420,440C,17-4,321,347,N60,15-5 ESR), stainless flat bar (17-4), stainless quarto plates (304, 316,17-4), tool steel round bar and tool steel plates (A2, A6, D2, H13, S7,O1 grades).

"Our new Romeoville warehouse allows us to expand our US based inventory, thus improving material availability for all of our stocking distributor customers," said SIJ Americas President Andrew Towey. "In addition to greater material availability, we have also been able to expand our product range for stainless bar grades, which now include 440C, 420, and 17-4 rounds and flats."

"As we prepare to open our new mill depot warehouse, our team continues the fundamentals of being a great partner to our stocking distributor customers," said Towey. "We're committed to providing high quality, proactive customer service and a mutually beneficial, long-term approach. The character of the SIJ brand will be communicated through action, transparency, and continually delivering on our promises, with every customer, every time."

For order inquiries or to receive a stock list, contact inquiry@sij-americas.com.

For more information, visit www.sij-americas.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/sij-americas/

About SIJ Americas

SIJ Americas is the North American distribution arm for SIJ Group- a leading producer of stainless and tool products. With its two mill locations in Slovenia, SIJ Metal Ravne and SIJ Acroni, delivering high quality plate and long products to its North American distributor partners. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, SIJ Americas also retains a mill depot warehouse in Romeoville, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

About SIJ Group

SIJ Group is a leading European producer of 100% recycled stainless and tool steel products, serving a wide variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, power generation, mechanical engineering, chemical, oil & gas, and nuclear.

SIJ Group consists of five divisions:

Steel Division (Includes SIJ Acroni and SIJ Metal Ravne steel mills in Slovenia )

Distribution & Processing Division (SIJ Americas, SIJ Distribution centers across the EU)

Manufacturing Division (Finished products such as industrial knives, rolls, drawn and peeled bars, tool plates, extrusion dies and additive manufactured components)

Scrap Division (Locations in Slovenia and South-Eastern Europe)

Headquarters (Based in Ljubljana, Slovenia )

SIJ Group's key production programs include green steel products with low carbon footprint, such as stainless, special and tool steel quarto plates, stainless and alloy tool steels in the form of rolled and forged products, and NGO electrical steels.

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Jackie Zenhye Bozart

jackie@sellmarketwin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SIJ Americas