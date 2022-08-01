Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/romeo-power-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a share of Nikola common stock for each Romeo share, representing an equity value of approximately $144 million and 4.5% pro forma ownership of Nikola. The proposed exchange ratio implies a consideration of $0.74 per Romeo share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Romeo by imposing a significant penalty if Romeo accepts a superior bid. Romeo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Romeo's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Romeo.

If you own Romeo common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/romeo-power-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP