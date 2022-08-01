Nomad Temporary Housing Achieves Highest Average Survey Scores in the 28th Annual Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey

Our 11th #1 Ranking with Trippel Surveys!

SAN DIEGO , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trippel Survey & Research, LLC recently completed its 28th annual survey, obtaining evaluations from relocating employees regarding their level of satisfaction with temporary housing service providers.

Nomad Temporary Housing achieved the highest average survey score, ahead of all global, national, and regional temporary housing brands. This is the 11th time Nomad has had the highest average score or net satisfaction score, in either of the annual Trippel surveys. These include responses from both relocation managers and relocating employees.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by this independent survey of relocating employees and are over the moon excited that this was our 11th top ranking in the industry," says Gavan James, CEO of Nomad. "We are grateful to our dedicated and devoted Nomad staff, along with our stellar quality housing partners around the globe. It is together that we have realized this accomplishment," James adds.

Nomad Temporary Housing has achieved over 50 client service awards, corporate housing company of the year awards, or top independent survey rankings since 2011. This has cemented Nomad as the global leader in service, in addition to being one of the largest global brands in the industry.

About Nomad Temporary Housing

Nomad Temporary Housing©, with global headquarters in San Diego, California, is a leading provider of temporary apartments, serviced apartments and extended-stay hotel solutions around the world. Nomad is not a broker, managing stays from start to finish for its valued corporate and relocation clients. Nomad utilizes its vast array of partners to offer thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to clients in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Nomad's proprietary sourcing platform, Nomad Direct, supports over 3,000 certified partners on a centralized platform that quickly accesses over 550,000 options in 21,000 locations in 93 countries. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. Nomad also has regional offices in Phoenix, London, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.nomadtemphousing.com

