InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Adjust Landing Gears on Semi-Trucks (RSM-111)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to reduce the time and effort normally involved with connecting and disconnecting trailers from tractors," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the AIR DRIVEN LIFT MOTOR. My design would also reduce stress and strain upon back, arm and shoulder muscles."

The invention provides an improved way to adjust the landing gear legs of truck trailers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually adjust the landing gear with a crank handle. As a result, it enhances safety and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and semi-truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

