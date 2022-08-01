Icon Protection™ unites four pioneers in the surface protection industry under one roof

Icon Protection is a collection of powerful brands known for protecting jobsites: Ram Board®, Surface Shields®, Trimaco®, and Antinox®

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 1,000 years of collective industry experience among them, Ram Board, Surface Shields, Trimaco, and Antinox are united under one parent brand: Icon Protection.

Icon Protection pulls together four of the most influential, respected, and prolific names in jobsite protection. Icon Protection's focus is to prepare the jobsite for the trades, so that the craftsmanship of the trades can shine.

Ram Board is strong and reliable. Its name is so powerful that those in the trades use the words "Ram Board" as a catchall for floor protection.

Surface Shields created the category of jobsite protection and literally coined the phrase "surface protection."

With origins in the paint industry, and for over 100 years, Trimaco has delivered an innovative and extensive product line that touches many different markets.

And across the pond, Antinox has worked to become the United Kingdom's unquestionable premier supplier of products that perform exceptionally for every jobsite protection challenge.

"Creating a house of brands will unify our 500+ person team, will offer vendors and customers the ideal product portfolio, and will allow the men and women of the trades to work with purpose and pride as they strive to meet exacting and demanding expectations and deadlines," says VP of Marketing, Tim McDonough.

Together, these brands can leverage the thousands of jobsites of which they have been a part into product innovation and meaningful problem-solving. A wide range of industries will benefit from this high level of experience. These include paint and coating, construction, remodeling and drywall, flooring, automotive and marine, disaster restoration, and moving and storage. Adds McDonough, "Icon Protection will be a company that is always confidently preparing the jobsite and the trades for success."

Icon Protection is a collection of the powerful brands Ram Board, Surface Shields, Trimaco, and Antinox. Known for jobsite protection that enables the craftsmanship of the trades to shine, Icon Protection thrives on the relentless pursuit of innovation that compels them to be at the start and finish of every successful project. Visit iconprotection.com or call Nicola Rushin at 919-674-3479 for more information.

