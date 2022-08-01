The BEHR® & KILZ® Brands Partner with Leanne Ford to Revitalize Her Historic American Home

Trusted paint and primer brands help restore Leanne Ford's home exterior to its original beauty

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEHR and KILZ brands are partnering with Leanne Ford, Celebrity interior designer to restore and reinvent a historic, American classic home in her hometown of Pittsburgh. Ford is transforming the 120-year-old home, while maintaining and honoring its original design and natural beauty by leveraging trusted products from BEHR® Paint and KILZ® Primers.

Originally designed by celebrated architectural icon Charles Barton Keen, the home displays iconic exterior elements including wooden windows, pergolas, archways, and columns that needed to be returned to their full glory. For the first phase of the project, the exterior renovation, Ford leveraged KILZ 3® Premium Primer and BEHR® MARQUEE ® Exterior Paint in the color Natural White [DC-005] from Behr Paint Company's new designer collection.

"When my husband and I bought this beautiful piece of history, we wanted to hone in on what the architect's plan was for the home when it was first built and bring it back to its former glory," said Ford. "We are only the third owners of this home, and we feel a duty to retain the true character of the space. An exterior renovation is a big job you want to last for years, so we knew we needed high-quality products we could trust to stand the test of time in the home's next phase of life. We're thankful we were able to lean on the strength of KILZ Primer and BEHR Paint to get the job done right."

The exterior restoration started with KILZ 3 Premium Primer, a versatile and heavy-duty interior and exterior primer that provides exceptional adhesion to act as the anchor for topcoat paint. Once primed, Ford selected BEHR MARQUEE ® Exterior Paint in Natural White [DC-005] from the new BEHR® Designer Collection palette of 30 tried-and-true designer-approved classic neutrals and essential accents, that help make the color selection process easier.

"Our KILZ 3 Premium Primer has been around for over 30 years, and is known for its performance and versatility, making it a great option for a restoration project – especially a complex one like this, which required refinishing of both stucco and wood surfaces," said Andy Lopez, VP, Brand Marketing at Behr Paint Company. "We're thrilled to partner with Leanne Ford and glad she found the perfect color to complete the transformation of her historic home leveraging the BEHR Designer Collection, a palette curated by designers like herself."

For DIYers and Pros alike looking for classic products that stand the test of time, the KILZ 3 Premium Primer and BEHR Designer Collection can be found at The Home Depot. For more information about the renovation in partnership with Leanne Ford, visit https://www.kilz.com/ and follow along for updates on social:

